As predicted, President-elect Joe Biden has tapped Deb Haaland, a Democratic congresswoman from New Mexico and a member of Laguna Pueblo, to serve as the first Native American secretary of the Interior.
Interior runs the national park system and oversees water resources, grazing, recreation, energy development and other activities on more than 500 million acres of land. It oversees five agencies, including the Bureau of Land Management headquartered — for the moment, at least — here in Grand Junction.
Biden made his pick Thursday and the Washington Post immediately posted a story about Haaland’s likely focus if she’s confirmed: helping Biden deliver on his vow to combat global warming by promoting clean energy and improving the federal government’s relationship with 574 federally recognized tribes.
“The Trump administration has not been kind to Indian country,” the Post quoted Haaland as saying. “He has thrown tribal consultation essentially out the window.”
Interior runs the Bureau of Indian Affairs, so there would be ample opportunity for Haaland, if confirmed, to structure the agency to be more responsive to tribal concerns. But in the Post’s story, she cited the BLM’s move to Grand Junction as an example of how the Trump administration has hampered the ability of tribal leaders — who are accustomed to traveling to Washington, D.C. — to confer with federal officials
Hopefully, Haaland will have some time before her confirmation hearing to reconsider why tribal relations stand to benefit from the BLM’s western location.
Consider the nearby Bears Ears National Monument, managed by the BLM. President Obama established Bears Ears near the end of his presidency in 2016. But the next year, President Trump reduced its size by 85%.
The Navajo, Hopi, Zuni, Ute Indian Tribe, and Ute Mountain Ute Tribe say Bears Ears is their ancestral home and they depend on the land for traditional livelihoods and cultural practices. The tribes worry the area is in danger of energy development, looting and vandalism and want to restore the monument to its original size.
It’s a lot easier for tribal members to get to Grand Junction to interact with BLM officials than fly to D.C. Or vice versa. If the goal is collaboration to address the needs of the landscape, maybe BLM officials should be conferring with the tribal coalition within the boundaries of the monument to develop a management plan. Meeting tribal leaders on their own turf would seem to go a long way toward establishing productive relations.
There’s a lot to like about Haaland and we’ve previously detailed her suitability to run Interior. So it was quite disappointing to hear her dismiss a Grand Junction BLM headquarters without acknowledging how it might benefit the Biden agenda.
During the 2020 campaign, Biden signaled he may use the Antiquities Act to restore Bears Ears and the nearby Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, which was shrunk by half.
If Biden is planning on a collaboration with tribal sovereigns to restore protections, keeping the BLM out west only helps.