The announcement of a merger between SCL Health, the Broomfield-based health network that operates St. Mary’s Medical Center, and Intermountain Healthcare, which operates hospitals and clinics in Utah, Idaho and Nevada, should be considered good news for Western Slope health-care consumers because of its potential to lower costs for hospital services.
Before a merger was on the horizon, St. Mary’s had already been laying the groundwork to emulate Intermountain’s shift to capitated care, a model more focused on keeping people out of the hospital than treating them when they get there.
Most hospitals operate under a financial model that incentivizes procedures and treatments to make money. The model that SCL Health is trying to move toward — and which Intermountain embraced much earlier — is one in which a certain amount of money available for care. If a hospital goes over the amount, it loses money. If it goes under the amount it saves money, thereby incentivizing the hospital to do more to keep people from getting sick or injured, Bryan Johnson, president of St. Mary’s Medical Center, told the Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus last week in a story announcing the merger.
Johnson joined SCL after working within Intermountain’s network for several years. Earlier this year, St. Mary’s announced the initial results of a “Clinical Leadership and Care Redesign” initiative, a pilot program within SCL intended to trace innovations at Intermountain, which has spent 25 years applying the insights of a process management theory developed by W. Edward Deming which holds that best way to reduce costs is to improve quality.
Dr. Brent James, the executive director at the Institute for Health Care Delivery Research at Intermountain, is the “quality” expert who has used data-driven processes to remove variable costs and improve efficiency at Intermountain, whose mission statement is: “the best medical result at the lowest necessary cost.”
St. Mary’s decided the way to begin improving care — and reducing costs — is for physicians and frontline staff to deconstruct what they do and ask if those processes meet four goals: lower costs, provide better quality service, improve access to care and enhance the work experience for providers.
That work will continue, now under the direct leadership of the organization that pioneered calculating the true costs of quality outcomes.
Dr. Mark Harrison, president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare, said the merger will create a model for providing affordable and accessible care to people in the states served by the organizations.
The merger comes at a time when Colorado hospitals are under intense scrutiny for charging more, having higher costs and still reporting higher profits than any other state, according to a financial analysis of federal data presented to the Colorado Business Group on Health last February.
Anything that can lower hospital costs would be a welcome development for a community that faces some of the highest health-care costs in the nation for the privately insured (those not on Medicare or Medicaid).