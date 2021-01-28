President Joe Biden took a series of executive actions on Wednesday to advance his administration’s climate goals, including an order instructing the Department of Interior to suspend new oil and natural gas leases on public lands and offshore waters.
Predictably, the oil and gas industry and its supporters, including the Grand Junction Chamber of Commerce, began sounding alarms about job losses, compromised energy security and affordability, plunging government revenues and diminished economic activity in western towns that serve as drilling hubs.
These types of orders tend to invite hyperbole on all sides, so let’s look at what this order is not:
■ Biden’s order is not a stoppage of drilling.
■ It’s not a stoppage of permitting on federal lands already under lease.
■ It will not impact drilling on private lands.
■ It will not impact the lone rig currently operating in the Piceance.
■ It is not a permanent ban on leasing in federal lands.
If this were a permanent ban, the alarm bells would be deafening. But it’s a “pause,” implying there will be a resumption of lease auctions at some point — though likely under new guidelines.
Critics contend that the government’s leasing program is “broken” and warrants examination regardless of any role it plays in exacerbating climate change. More on that in a moment.
Much of the reaction feels overblown, especially in light of the downturn in drilling that occurred even as the Trump administration enacted an “energy dominance” agenda to promote extraction on public lands. Market forces curtailed drilling well before Biden started putting together a “to do” list to address climate impacts.
Energy dependent communities have already been forced to diversify. Grand Junction is no exception. The energy industry still supports a good number of jobs in the area, but we don’t live and die by the number of active rigs in the area anymore. If we did, we’d be hurting immensely.
The leasing pause will not stop existing drilling rights, and won’t affect the 26 million acres of public land that are already under lease, half of which haven’t been developed, according to the Washington Post.
Citing a recent Government Accountability Office report, the Post reported that only about half of the nearly 20,000 applications to drill approved between 2014 and 2019 are in use. More than 13 million acres of land leased for oil and gas were not producing during fiscal 2019.
With so many undeveloped leases in their portfolios, industry operators should be able to keep producing at current volumes for years. It’s not the temporary moratorium that’s causing anxiety; it’s the threat that it could lead to something more permanent.
That’s a legitimate concern. Biden’s open-ended order also kicks off a review of existing leasing and permitting practices. It would be helpful for the Biden administration to offer a timeline of how long the review is expected to take and acknowledge that fossil fuel development — especially natural gas — will continue to play an important role as a bridge to greater renewable energy production.
Meanwhile, we think it’s entirely appropriate for a new administration to take a critical look at existing policy. Normally it happens as a matter of course, but the Biden administration has been clear that it wants to curb greenhouse gas emissions and elevate the role of science in federal decision-making. We think that’s prudent given how often conservation groups sue the government for not factoring in climate impacts in permitting decisions. But set the climate question aside completely and there’s still a strong case to be made that the current leasing scheme “locks up” public lands to the detriment of communities like ours.
Speculative leasing of public land with little to no potential development value — often at rock-bottom prices — stymies other uses. Communities that want to improve their recreation assets on BLM lands need recreation staffers and planners to help them execute locally supported plans. But if the bulk of staff resources is directed toward development that never occurs, there are no winners.
If “climate action” can slow some of the troubling trends we’ve witnessed regionally over the past couple of decades — hotter summers, drought, wildfires, low snowpack and early runoff — we owe it to ourselves to be part of the solution.
But even if we’re too far gone for that, a clear-eyed review can still deliver important benefits. One is to recalculate lease rates and royalties to ensure that taxpayers are getting a fair return. Another is simply charting a new path that will better protect wildlife, clean water and the public’s access for outdoor recreation.
The term “executive order” may as well be a four-letter word in this area of the country; the Biden administration would be well advised to articulate clear objectives, guardrails and a fixed timeline on this one.