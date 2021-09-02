Our sister newspaper in Manhattan, Kansas, has an outsized interest in the fate of the Big 12 Conference.
If the league dissolves, which is a possibility now that Texas and Oklahoma have announced plans to exit the Big 12 to join the Southeastern Conference, Manhattan’s hometown university, Kansas State, stands to lose millions — a huge blow to a small college town.
But there’s a bigger issue at stake that the entire country should be interested in: whether the sports broadcasting giant ESPN has played an active, behind-the-scenes role in orchestrating the Big 12’s demise for its own economic benefit.
That’s the Big 12’s contention. Texas and Oklahoma were well within their rights to inform the Big 12 that they do not intend to renew their grants of media rights when the league’s broadcasting deal expires in 2025.
As the Mercury reported in July, the 13-year grant of rights deal is what governs the Big 12’s TV contracts. Texas and Oklahoma would have to pay penalties in the range of $75 million if they opted to leave early. But if the conference dissolves, member schools could leave without paying a penalty.
That’s where allegations of ESPN’s “tortious interference” come in. Big 12 officials allege the network has conspired with another conference to get other Big 12 schools to depart early to scuttle the Big 12 entirely, thus hastening a penalty-free departure for Texas and Oklahoma, which improves ESPN’s bottom line because it acquired TV rights to SEC games.
ESPN denies this. But the Big 12 claims it has evidence. If it’s true, then ESPN is behaving like a cartel — like a monopoly — which should pique the interest of the federal government’s anti-trust regulators.
One of Kansas’ two Republican U.S. senators has called for a Department of Justice investigation into the matter. The other, U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran, went a step further, penning a letter to the chair of the Senate’s Commerce Committee (to which he’s assigned) urging a separate investigation.
Hopefully enough senators are interested in fairness — in making sure we really get to the truth of what’s going on in a realignment process that will ultimately affect every major college town in America.
Last month Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby provided a written statement to The Associated Press referencing evidence in hand.
“I have absolute certainty they (ESPN) have been involved in manipulating other conferences to go after our members,” he said.
We’re talking conspiracy — and the outcome of an investigation would confirm one of two truths about conspiracies. They’re either false, built upon half-truths and innuendo with no actual facts to back them up. Or they’re real and impossible to conceal.
Either way, we deserve to know what’s going on and an investigation is the way to establish the truth.
Our own Sen. John Hickenlooper sits on the Senate Commerce Committee. He should be concerned with the potentially devastating effect that conference realignment could have on Colorado’s Division I college towns and the lasting economic damage that could follow.
We urge Hickenlooper to support an investigation, especially because he’s a member of the controlling party in the Senate whose voice on this matter means something.
Fair competition is at stake. But it’s not just about fair play. It’s about right and wrong.