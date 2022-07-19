It’s not a secret that newspapers, especially small local papers, are under pressure because of declining ad revenue. A big contributor to that decline has been big-tech companies that use news and information created by local publishers, but don’t pay for it.
We admit we’re biased about this subject, but we feel that local news and journalism contributes in an enormously positive way to our community and other communities lucky enough to still have a local paper. We’re here to keep local leaders honest, to inform you about what is happening in your community and to tell you stories about the people you share this valley with.
We work hard to provide you with quality reporting that will be useful in your everyday life. We provide space on our opinion pages for you to share ideas and hear from local leaders in their own words.
Big tech certainly values local journalism. Reporting from small, local publications is used by news aggregators like Google and Facebook, which collect ad revenue for that content. That ad revenue goes back to a handful of big-tech companies, but not to the publications creating those stories.
Congress has proposed legislation that would help local journalism thrive again by letting news organizations join together to negotiate a deal with these tech companies to have them pay for the journalism we create.
The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act (JCPA) is a bipartisan bill that provides a limited antitrust exemption for news publishers to collectively negotiate with Facebook and Google for fair compensation for the use of their content.
This isn’t big government stepping in to write the rules. This is a recognition within our laws that the news market is no longer fair. Two giant tech companies dominate the online advertising world, in part thanks to work generated by local journalists. News publishers are far less consolidated, which gives the tech companies an unfair advantage.
This also isn’t something cooked up by the “liberal media.” The legislation is specifically tailored to be agnostic about the political leanings of any newspaper, radio station, blog or podcast. No one can be excluded thanks to our First Amendment rights.
As we continue to use the internet more and more for consuming news, we need to find a way for the revenue generated online to make it back to local papers and the local community.
Google and Facebook capture the vast majority of all digital advertising dollars because of their ability to collect consumer data across the web. According to newsmediaalliance.org, ad revenues for Facebook and Google are four times larger than for all U.S. news publishers combined. They earn a significant amount of that revenue through the use of content created by the news media without paying for it.
We’re not looking for handouts from the tech companies, just a way to make them compensate local publications fairly for the use of our product. In order for our paper and others like us to do so, we need our Congressional delegation to support this bill.
This isn’t about right or left, but about ensuring communities can continue to rely on independent local journalism to stay informed.