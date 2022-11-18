It is remarkable how far this country has moved on the issue of marriage equality with more than 10 GOP senators joining all Senate Democrats to pass federal legislation to safeguard same-sex marriages. Even the traditionally conservative Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints backed the measure, as did Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, one of its members.
It has been less than a decade since the Supreme Court ruled in Obergefell v. Hodges that the right to marry is guaranteed to same-sex couples. With the overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this year, some had worried Obergefell could be next to fall. Thankfully a bipartisan group in Congress has stepped in to make that worry moot.
We think the LDS church made the correct argument when it endorsed this action. It said in a statement that church doctrine would continue to consider same-sex relationships to be against God’s commandments. Yet it said it would support rights for same-sex couples as long as they didn’t infringe upon religious groups’ right to believe as they choose.
“We believe this approach is the way forward. As we work together to preserve the principles and practices of religious freedom together with the rights of LGBTQ individuals much can be accomplished to heal relationships and foster greater understanding,” the church said in a statement posted on its website.
This is the heart of the idea of separation of church and state. The government can’t tell the church that it has to teach acceptance of LGBTQ people, but it should still protect minority rights.
We’ve argued in the past that an even clearer break between the church and state could be implemented with the government getting out of the marriage business entirely. Rather, the government should simply offer civil unions to everyone, with all the same rights afforded to them. If a couple — gay or straight — then wants to sanctify that union in some way at their church in a private marriage event, that’s up to them.
This makes the roles of each entity perfectly clear. The government presides over the contract and guarantees a couple’s rights. The church presides over the faith-based aspects.
That’s not the direction the current federal legislation has taken, and at this point we think just calling it all marriage has worked fine. The Respect for Marriage Act repeals the Clinton-era Defense of Marriage Act and safeguards same-sex and interracial marriage by requiring the recognition of valid marriages regardless of “sex, race, ethnicity or national origin.”
After seven years of federally legal same-sex marriage, there is widespread support across the political divide to protect the right to marry for everyone. Religious leaders and elected Republicans coming out in support of protecting these rights should be applauded, as should all the Democrats who voted to pass this legislation. LGBTQ people and their families who have been fighting for these rights, should be proud of this accomplishment as well.
It is remarkable how divergent interests have aligned on this issue. Religious leaders, champions of LGBTQ rights and libertarian-minded leaders all found something to support here.
If we want anything accomplished in the next two years it is going to have to be through bipartisan compromise. If Republicans and Democrats can come together to get marriage protections passed, there is the possibility for more of the same from the next Congress.