It is remarkable how far this country has moved on the issue of marriage equality with more than 10 GOP senators joining all Senate Democrats to pass federal legislation to safeguard same-sex marriages. Even the traditionally conservative Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints backed the measure, as did Utah Sen. Mitt Romney, one of its members.

It has been less than a decade since the Supreme Court ruled in Obergefell v. Hodges that the right to marry is guaranteed to same-sex couples. With the overturning of Roe v. Wade earlier this year, some had worried Obergefell could be next to fall. Thankfully a bipartisan group in Congress has stepped in to make that worry moot.