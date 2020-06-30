“The demonstrators were largely people of color, including blacks, Latinos and Native Americans.”
Notice the inconsistent use of capitalization when referring to race and ethnicity in the previous sentence. That’s because newspaper “style” (or the rules that guide how things appear in print) has long struggled with racial labels.
Part of that is due to an ever-changing society. As The New York Times’s John Eligon recently noted: “The acceptable terms in America for identifying black people have evolved over generations, from colored to Negro to black and African-American.”
Some journalists would simply change “blacks” to “African-Americans” to make the italicized sentence less jarring. But what if people of African ancestry prefer the term “black?”
The Associated Press recently updated its guidance on race-related coverage after studying the issue for two years. The change isn’t a knee-jerk response to the turmoil arising from George Floyd’s death, but it comes at a moment when the entire country is coming to grips with all manner of racial disparities.
AP’s style is now to capitalize Black in a racial, ethnic or cultural sense.
AP’s new entry on race-related coverage begins: “Reporting and writing about issues involving race calls for thoughtful consideration, precise language, and an openness to discussions with others of diverse backgrounds about how to frame coverage or what language is most appropriate, accurate and fair,”
There’s nothing precise about the term African-American. Technically, a blonde-haired, blue-eyed South African of Dutch ancestry who became a U.S. citizen could be considered an African-American. Same for the Egyptian Arab who emigrated to the U.S.
“Black” more distinctly conveys the identity of those in the African diaspora and within Africa.
However, the move toward Black is not embraced by all African-Americans, Eligon noted, and two of the country’s major news outlets, The New York Times and The Washington Post, are still wrestling over whether to make the change. Even among African-Americans on the Times’s “Race/Related” team devoted to race coverage, there’s no universal agreement, Eligon reported.
One factor is what to do about white and brown as racial identifiers. To write “Black” but not “White” furthers a divide over equal treatment of racial issues. But because white supremacist groups have already taken to capitalizing white, many news organizations want to avoid that convention. The bigger question is whether white is a shared experience or merely a skin color.
One alert reader already caught the the AP’s updated style by inquiring about a story page 2A of Monday’s edition: “Curious…why is ‘Black’ capitalized (in Green Book article), but ‘white’ is not?”
The Sentinel’s editorial board took Eligon’s story, “A Debate Over Identity and Race Asks, Are African-Americans ‘Black’ or ‘black’?” (https://www.nytimes.com/2020/06/26/us/black-african-american-style-debate.html) as a springboard for a discussion about whether to embrace the AP’s style change. We’ve yet to reach a consensus — hung up on the consistency element — but we’re curious about what our readers think.
We’ll revisit the issue, hopefully with some thoughtful reader feedback to help us arrive at a conclusion.