The lawyer representing Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters in a state action to block her from overseeing this fall’s election has a big blind spot when it comes to elections law.
Big enough, apparently, to prevent him from seeing the jeopardy he’s created for his client.
The lawyer is former Colorado Secretary of State Scott Gessler, a Republican whose tenure was defined by loudly and repeatedly claiming that non-citizens were illegally voting in Colorado elections — claims that crumbled under an ounce of scrutiny.
That’s the same deck of cards Peters has been dealing from in making allegations of vulnerabilities in Mesa County’s election system. Ideologically, it’s a match made in heaven since they both claim to believe election security is a problem in Colorado. But legally, Gessler is creating problems for Peters that may come back to bite her if she faces criminal charges.
The Sentinel’s Charles Ashby had the details in Monday’s newspaper.
Gessler filed a brief attempting to justify actions Peters took — ostensibly to prove the potential for voter fraud — that authorities are now investigating as possible criminal violations of the law.
The brief was in response to a lawsuit filed by Secretary of State Jena Griswold earlier this month seeking to temporarily bar Peters and her elections deputy from overseeing elections while local, state and federal law enforcement complete investigations into possible violations of election security protocols by Peters and other members of her staff.
In making the case that Peters did not act improperly, Gessler admitted on behalf of his client two facts that will go a long way toward determining whether Peters is charged: First, that a “consultant” gained access to county voting equipment even though he was not an employee of Peters’ office (and therefore not authorized to be there); and, second, that security cameras were turned off shortly before a routine “trusted build” computer software procedure on May 25 when the unauthorized access allegedly took place. The cameras are supposed to be operating at all times.
Consider our jaws officially on the floor.
Such admissions can now be legally construed as Peters’ official narrative. If there is a subsequent criminal action involving Peters, she will have a devil of a time un-admitting those statements.
We can’t call this bad lawyering yet because it’s a complicated situation, but Gessler has a history of taking hasty action when it comes to elections-related issues.
He made national headlines when he went before Congress in 2011 with a blockbuster claim that 16,270 non-citizens were registered to vote in Colorado and that 5,000 of them actually had cast ballots in the 2010 election. That year, Democrat Michael Bennet narrowly defeated Republican Ken Buck for the U.S. Senate.
But later, Gessler’s office said it had been able to identify only 80 non-citizens statewide who were on the voter rolls over the past nine elections, representing 0.0008 percent of the more than 10 million ballots that had been cast in those general elections over that span. The one non-citizen determined to have voted was discovered and prosecuted.
The narrative of widespread voter fraud is a political playbook devised by former Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach. It has been very effective at winning elections all over the country in the last 15 years.
The playbook helped put Gessler in office, but perhaps he has since forgotten that it’s just a narrative. It’s not actually happening.
Lawyers are known to be cynical, but Gessler appears to have made quite a wager on Tina Peters’ behalf based on claims that he, of all people, must know are not plausible.