President Joe Biden has a lot on his plate but his immediate focus is implementing a COVID-19 plan based on “science not politics.”
Eventually, he’ll turn his attention to the fate of the Bureau of Land Management’s headquarters. When he does, the same logic should apply. Take politics out of the equation.
Gov. Jared Polis is framing this issue the right way.
“The Bureau of Land Management belongs in Grand Junction and we are ready to fight like heck to keep it here,” he said in a statement issued Thursday. “While we aren’t aware of any threat to the office, the previous administration never lived up to their promise of making it a real headquarters. At least the current 40 positions in Grand Junction is a start. It’s very important that those involved with federal land management are close to the land and resources they manage rather than locked up in an office in Washington DC.”
Nothing that occurred inside the BLM under the Trump administration actually tested the soundness of putting agency leaders closer to the lands they oversee — an idea that initially enjoyed strong bipartisan support.
We’re the first to admit that moving the headquarters didn’t happen the way we envisioned and that putting an anti-public lands crusader in charge of the agency didn’t help assuage fears that the move was a means to “hollow out” senior leadership. We certainly hope this wasn’t a cynical ploy to bolster Cory Gardner’s bid for a second term.
But those were political maneuvers that did nothing to inform how responsive or responsible the agency could be under a different policy agenda. It’s doubtful the BLM under William Perry Pendley and former Interior Secretary David Bernhardt would have operated any differently if the BLM had stayed put in Washington, D.C. So it’s unfair, we think, to link the BLM’s location with outcomes.
Rejecting the BLM’s move because it happened under the previous administration is the essence of letting politics trump evidence-based decision making. There is no evidence, yet, of what the BLM could be under new leadership.
That’s why the Biden administration owes it to the American people to find out what the BLM can do to enhance public lands management from a location where public lands are part of people’s everyday lives.
Now is the time to find out if the arguments for moving west hold water. Colorado’s U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper should join Polis in leveraging their reputations as sensible, pragmatic Colorado statesmen to make the case for keeping the headquarters on the Western Slope — at least until there’s a clear reason not to.
Deb Haaland, a former U.S. representative from New Mexico, has been tapped to serve as Biden’s interior secretary. She and Biden will pick someone to lead the BLM. We encourage Haaland, if confirmed, to take the time to visit Grand Junction to complete the appropriate due diligence before taking a position on the matter.
But that brings up the biggest hurdle the BLM faces, which has nothing to do with where its headquarters is located. It s mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations. That’s hard to do when someone new is grabbing the rudder every four or eight years. It needs stability and consistency. Moving the headquarters — again — hardly achieves that.