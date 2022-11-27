The state of Colorado, along with conservation groups and other government agencies, has recently focused on improving habitat connectivity for animals, fish and plants. The Bureau of Land Management is the latest agency to announce policy aimed at protecting these connections. We think this will not just benefit wildlife, but the people who enjoy these lands as well.

The new policy consists of guidance provided to state BLM offices to assess areas of habitat connectivity and conduct planning, management actions, and conservation and restoration efforts to help keep those areas intact and healthy. The policy doesn’t affect private land, the BLM said it isn’t designating connectivity corridors under its action and it doesn’t intend to do so, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb.