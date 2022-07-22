If you’ve only read the recent headlines about the Bureau of Land Management’s new initiative to revisit oil and gas management plans to reduce the acreage available for development in our area, you might be a bit angry.
We couldn’t blame you when gas is still above $4.60. It’s fair to ask why we aren’t doing more to increase oil and gas production. Frankly, there is a lot of blame to go around for that situation.
Domestic oil producers have said they don’t plan on producing more despite the high prices, citing previous situations where higher production cratered prices leading to lower profits. Biden’s loose rhetoric around ending oil and gas development also did damage, paralyzing the market. That might be good politics for his left flank, but it’s damn bad policy.
Biden is right that we need to transition to energy that doesn’t emit so much carbon, but that’s a decades-long process and even then we will still have uses for oil and gas. Oil and gas will never go away entirely.
However, if you read further about our situation locally, it’s a little more complicated than at first blush.
In recent reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Dennis Webb, a federal court decision has required our local BLM to revisit its leasing plan. In accordance with that ruling, BLM has begun a scoping period to get initial public comments as it prepares to begin considering alternatives.
The BLM has put forward a preliminary alternative consistent not just with the court opinion, but with a Department of Interior report from last November that instructed the agency to prioritize high-potential areas for leasing.
It should be noted that this is just one alternative and another plan could end up being selected, but we see the sense behind prioritizing high-potential areas. These would have the biggest impact on oil and gas supply, though it is unlikely any leasing in these areas would produce anything in the short term.
In another recent report, as part of the BLM process to revisit its management plans, it is looking to better protect migration corridors and other habitat for big game. This also makes sense to us, as conservation of big-game species has been a priority for both Democratic and Republican administrations.
We benefit locally from oil and gas development, but we also benefit from tourism from big-game hunters who visit this part of the state. Those two uses have to be effectively managed, which is why we have agencies like the BLM.
We should want our federal land managers to balance the needs of the various groups that use the land. That means land with high-potential for oil and gas should be made available for that use, but also that areas with high usage from big game need to be preserved for hunters and wildlife viewing. Other uses like grazing and recreation, of course, have to be considered as well.
So, it’s a complicated issue and you still have an opportunity to weigh-in with your opinions. Locally, in-person meetings are planned for:
■ Aug. 11 at 5 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott, 765 Horizon Drive, Grand Junction;
■ Aug. 12 at 6 p.m., at the Ute Mountain Museum, 17253 Chipeta Road, Montrose.
For us, we’d like to see the Biden administration get out of its own way when it comes to domestic oil and gas development nationally. As for the local plans, we see the sense in giving priority to areas with the highest potential.