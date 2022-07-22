If you’ve only read the recent headlines about the Bureau of Land Management’s new initiative to revisit oil and gas management plans to reduce the acreage available for development in our area, you might be a bit angry.

We couldn’t blame you when gas is still above $4.60. It’s fair to ask why we aren’t doing more to increase oil and gas production. Frankly, there is a lot of blame to go around for that situation.

