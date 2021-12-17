The new District 51 Board of Education is off to a rocky start with a harebrained scheme to retain a new law firm located on the Front Range to represent the district in a move that, if not a technical violation of Colorado open meetings laws, is certainly a violation of the spirit of the law.
Since 2020, District 51 has employed John Williams, a former board member, as in-house legal counsel. The move in-house saved around $300,000 in the first year and is a common practice by districts as large as ours, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Nathan Deal.
During his time as in-house counsel, we have not heard any criticisms of Williams’ job performance, but the newly elected board members were pushing for a change. Why?
According to Board President Andrea Haitz, she met representatives of Colorado Springs-based Miller Farmer Law Firm at a retreat about a week ago. So, she met them and a week later she is pushing to sign a contract for their services immediately, without a public discussion about why a change is necessary or what additional benefits the new firm will deliver? The board also didn’t seem to have a plan to terminate Williams’ contract early.
We’re tempted to chalk this up to simple inexperience and ignorance of how a public body conducts the public’s business in public, but common sense should have stopped this contract before it ever made it to a meeting.
Additional comments from Board Member Angela Lema raised even more concerns.
“Brad Miller specifically came up. I had some conversations with him on the phone back a ways as I was looking at going through the process of campaigning,” Lema told the board.
Lema was talking to this firm as she was campaigning? Did she make any promises at that time? Did she discuss the possibility of them providing legal services to the district? If any of that happened, this goes from simply bad governance to smelling fishy.
All three of the new board members campaigned heavily on transparency, but pre-baking this arrangement in secret, then springing this change on the community and their colleagues on the Board of Education is the antithesis of transparency. Additionally, apparently newly elected Board Member Will Jones was unaware that any emails he sends regarding district business are public documents.
“It’s a board conversation in an email that only the board gets and you get a phone call from somebody who’s not even involved in it because someone is leaking stuff, or giving stuff or sending stuff to whoever, that’s not fair,” Jones said.
No, Mr. Jones, it’s completely fair. In fact, it’s the law. That he was not even aware of the law is frankly, quite concerning. What is clearly not fair is the board having a “conversation” through email, as he suggested, without properly providing public notice of a meeting. That’s a rolling meeting and would violate Colorado’s sunshine laws.
It’s easy to talk about transparency on the campaign trail. Voters love transparency, as do we. We just hope that this is an early blip from an inexperienced board that will acquaint themselves with, if not genuine openness and transparency, at least the legal minimum requirements for transparency.
This certainly wasn’t a great start on that front.