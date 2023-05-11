Ah, the rugged West, tamed by homesteaders who relied on their own grit to get by.

It’s not hard to see how Westerners came to have a hands-off view of property rights. They were more dependent on neighbors for survival than anything else. If you asked a man to help you build a barn, the last thing you wanted to do was alienate him by judging how he tended to his own property. Besides, everyone was so busy trying to scratch a life out of the dirt to worry much about appearances.