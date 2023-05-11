Ah, the rugged West, tamed by homesteaders who relied on their own grit to get by.
It’s not hard to see how Westerners came to have a hands-off view of property rights. They were more dependent on neighbors for survival than anything else. If you asked a man to help you build a barn, the last thing you wanted to do was alienate him by judging how he tended to his own property. Besides, everyone was so busy trying to scratch a life out of the dirt to worry much about appearances.
The idea of the government taking an interest in how you manage your property would have been very foreign to the people who settled the Western Slope of Colorado. Those homesteader values of self-reliance and self-determination trickled down through succeeding generations to bring us where we are today, in a state of tension over the “proper role of government.”
But we’ve seen what happens when property owners are left to their own devices. Some will let cars, appliances and all manner of junk pile up, frustrating not just neighbors, but those whose job or mission is to brand the Grand Valley as a special place to live. That’s hard to do when people refer to Grand Junction as “Grand Junkyard.”
Thankfully, Mesa County commissioners are on a mission to address this problem. Last year they approved an ordinance targeting abandoned RVs. They followed up this week with a new ordinance that will allow county code compliance officers to obtain a warrant to enter private property, clean it up and then bill that property owner for the work.
Commissioners showed they’re still sensitive to property rights by avoiding a heavy-handed approach. They won’t storm any property without due process that affords those targeted plenty of time to do the clean-up work themselves.
“The county will not be getting these orders until after a lawsuit has been filed and a judge agrees with the county that we can clean up the property,” Assistant County Attorney David Schwenke told commissioners Tuesday. “This remedy is reserved for our worst offenders. The property owners who will be affected by this ordinance are those who have had plenty of notice from the county, and been given an ample amount of time to clean up their property.”
Importantly, commissioners are recognizing that property rights are a two-way street. You can do what you want with your property until it affects other property owners’ health, safety, welfare and property values. Then it’s time for government to step in.
Jonathan and Mary Ann Sink struck the right tone in showing appreciation for the new ordinance as they addressed the board of commissioners.
“In no way is this ordinance in violation of property rights,” Jonathan Sink said. “All citizens are required to comply with regulations of the land development code. I hope the county makes the cleanup of problem properties a priority using the new ordinance, and I hope the county provides adequate resources to county staff to accommodate the abatement in a timely manner.”
Hear hear.
As the Sentinel’s Charles Ashby reported, the ordinance applies to all unincorporated areas of the county, but not to industrial tracts of 10 acres or active agricultural land.
Everyone else in the county is on notice not to let junk pile up. That includes trash, debris, lawn or garden waste, metals, plastic, dead animals (eww!) abandoned appliances, unused building materials and inoperable vehicles.
Hopefully this is the wake-up call that spurs offending property owners to pick up after themselves.