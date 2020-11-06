So, it’s come to this, huh?
Given a choice, some people would prefer to see local businesses suffer or hospitals become overrun with patients or schools send their students home to learn rather than do the simple things to keep the coronavirus under control.
Whether it’s driven by carelessness or selfishness, it’s got to change.
It’s not just a Mesa County problem. The nation is in the midst of a record-breaking surge and Colorado’s governor on Thursday warned that ICU capacity could be exceeded by next month if the current trend continues.
In the past week, the Mesa County coroner reported nine deaths due to COVID-19, the majority associated with nursing homes. How bad do things have to get before the public realizes that we can prevent a lot of needless suffering by wearing masks, keeping a safe distance from others and avoiding crowded informal gatherings?
These are tried and true methods for keeping the virus in check, which makes the pandemic manageable from a public health perspective. When transmission rates are low, infections can be traced, carriers can be isolated and life can go on with minimal disruption. When the virus runs rampant, as it is now, there’s not much public health officials can do but begin restricting the number of people who can be in any one spot at once. That’s when they break out the blunt instrument of community-wide shutdowns.
Today’s edition recounts the conditions that have led Mesa County Public Health to order another step backward. We’re a step away from reverting to the most restrictive “stay at home” level on the state’s dial framework.
We don’t want to get to a point where the consequences of a lackadaisical approach to public safety protocols are laid bare as they have been in other places. In North Dakota, for example, only 12 intensive care beds were available statewide by Wednesday morning, according to the Grand Forks Herald.
“We North Dakotans are in crisis,” Jeffrey Sather, chief of staff at Trinity Hospital in Minot, N.D., said Tuesday, according to the paper. “The general population doesn’t realize the struggles that health systems are going through unless you or your family is one of those patients getting transferred across the state … or laying on an ER gurney rather than a hospital bed for 24 hours or more.”
We’ve been spared the hard lessons that might encourage a more vigilant stance. But those lessons are coming if we don’t unite as a community and take the virus seriously.
Right now 894 people are in Colorado hospitals, surpassing the previous high of 888 set in April.
“I really hope and trust that that’s a wake up call,” Gov. Jared Polis said Thursday during a COVID-19 briefing. “Our attention might have been distracted by the election or dealing with the horrific fires, now it’s time to refocus on what we know we need to do to reduce this pandemic toll here in Colorado.”
That includes scaling back Thanksgiving plans to immediate family only and treating everyone as an asymptomatic carrier.
“Cancel your social plans the next few weeks, avoid interacting with others, wear a mask, keep your distance, let’s get through this,” Polis said.
The alternative is job-killing shutdowns to prevent swamping the health system. Public health orders can only do so much. In the end, it’s up to us to make better decisions as individuals.