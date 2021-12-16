Earlier this week the Grand Junction City Council heard a presentation from a developer who is proposing a large apartment complex at the site of the blighted City Market building in the heart of downtown Grand Junction. The developer is seeking funding from the city for this project.
This is a potential game changer for downtown. We don’t know the state of negotiations, but as we will explain below, we think the city should do what it takes to make it happen.
Richmark Real Estate, of Greeley, is proposing a 256-unit apartment complex, with a mix of unit sizes and prices spread between two buildings, according to reporting by The Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.
It’s an expensive project, with construction estimated at about $60 million, of which Richmark would shoulder a large share. Richmark Vice President of Real Estate Development Adam Frazier said the company is going for a $3.5 million Department of Local Affairs Grant and is looking to the city to fill the rest of the $7.5 million feasibility gap.
So, what would the city get for funding this project? For one it would eliminate a significant source of blight from the community by removing the shuttered City Market and building brand new apartments.
“This is blight. This doesn’t provide the energy and confidence I know this city wants,” Frazier told the Council. We agree. Interesting, the existing building is a tear-down because of the amount of meth smoked inside makes it uninhabitable.
These are proposed as high end apartments with market rate rents for a studio apartment at $1,100 per month, one-bedrooms at $1,300 per month and two-bedrooms at $1,600 per month.
Those apartments, filled with renters, would bring activity and life to the downtown, which would make the area safer and provide the needed customers to have shops open later into the evening. It would be the catalyst to a more vibrant downtown.
Additionally, Richmark is proposing reserving 10% of its units for people making 80% of the median income at a reduced rental rate. The recently completed housing study showed a lack of housing options at all income levels in Mesa County. This project will add units for both high end customers and lower income people as well.
A shortage of higher-income housing, Frazier told the City Council, creates a mismatch where people with higher incomes occupy lower income units. Building higher income housing would allow people with higher incomes to move from their lower income housing, which would allow lower income people to move into the housing that had been vacated, Frazier said, referencing a study by the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research.
We know the City is in negotiations with the developer and the final funding mix is still to be determined, but we see this project as an absolute win-win for the city and developer. Whatever investment the city makes will be recouped very quickly from the property and sales tax generated by the project.
We hope the city takes the long term view on the benefits of this project and does what it can to get this done. We need more housing of all types and the city can help get there by supporting this project.
Any city is measured by the quality of its downtown. Currently, the western entrance to downtown — the community’s handshake in some ways — is an empty husk. We have an opportunity to reverse that.