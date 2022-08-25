Tax policy is often complicated and contentious. Competing interests get involved and then party lines are drawn and nothing gets done. We’re happy to see a recent proposal that changes the tax rules for food producers using greenhouses made it to the governor’s desk thanks to bipartisan agreement and support from our local leaders.

Earlier this year, Gov. Jared Polis signed into law a bipartisan measure sponsored in the state House of Representatives by Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, and Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Eagle, that Soper says benefits greenhouses used for commercial production by treating business personal property as agricultural personal property, meaning it’s not taxed for five years.