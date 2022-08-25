Tax policy is often complicated and contentious. Competing interests get involved and then party lines are drawn and nothing gets done. We’re happy to see a recent proposal that changes the tax rules for food producers using greenhouses made it to the governor’s desk thanks to bipartisan agreement and support from our local leaders.
Earlier this year, Gov. Jared Polis signed into law a bipartisan measure sponsored in the state House of Representatives by Rep. Matt Soper, R-Delta, and Rep. Dylan Roberts, D-Eagle, that Soper says benefits greenhouses used for commercial production by treating business personal property as agricultural personal property, meaning it’s not taxed for five years.
It makes perfect sense to us to treat indoor greenhouse food production the same as traditional open-air food production. The tax provision applies in the case of equipment used in planting, growing and harvesting, and doesn’t apply to marijuana facilities, Soper said.
As both Soper and Polis pointed out during a tour this week of a green-growing greenhouse facility outside Silt, this is obviously a matter of treating different types of food producers fairly.
Said Polis, “Now we’re treating indoor and outdoor agriculture the same way, advantageously, so that indoor producers can be confident making these major capital investments.”
Giving investors more confidence to enter the greenhouse and hydroponic growing industry is also of critical importance. The people already using this technology think it is the future of farming in the West and we couldn’t agree more.
“Really, this is a glimpse into the future of production ag, right? It will always be a mix. From a water sustainability standpoint, we have to be able to be more efficient about how we grow our food in a growing population,” Polis said.
The biggest advantage, as we see it, is in the amount of water you can save growing food hydroponically.
Charles Barr, president of the greenhouse operation Polis and Soper toured, said the water use at the greenhouse is 95% less than it would take to grow the same amount of greens in a field in Yuma, Arizona.
Polis said, “When we’re having these kinds of discussions about the Colorado River Compact and the changing nature of water in the West, to be able to produce food with 20 times less water input is going to be a big part of the solution.”
The potential of this industry is exciting and this legislation puts Colorado in a better position to be a leader in greenhouse food production. Hopefully the next Legislature will lift the unnecessary sunset provision it included in the original law.
The West has a growing population and shrinking water resources. If we’re going to feed everyone, we’ll need to do it using much less water.
Barr expressed his appreciation to Soper for this bill and said he expects Colorado will see a lot more investments in greenhouse agricultural facilities as a result of the measure. We think he is right and smart legislation like this is exactly what we need more of to meet our food and water demands into the future.