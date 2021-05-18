There are children who were born and raised in the Grand Valley who have never been to Colorado National Monument or camped or fished or hiked Mount Garfield.
For those who would ask “why?” when access to public lands is so readily available, the reasons are multi-hued, but mainly socio-economic in nature.
Parks passes cost money. Outdoor recreation gear can be specialized and expensive. Transportation to get to a trail head may be hard to come by. It’s intimidating to learn new skills like kayaking or rock climbing without instruction. And so on.
There’s no shortage of organizations in this valley whose missions include exposing “underserved” youth to outdoor experiences. Colorado Canyons Association, the Outdoor Wilderness Lab and the Riverside Educational Center are just a few examples. We’re lucky in ways that many communities in Colorado aren’t. Well-formed nonprofits here either have grant writers on staff or relationships in place when state grant money (usually from Great Outdoors Colorado) is available on a pass-through basis from a partnering local government entity.
A new bill pending in the legislature would make it easier for groups on the ground to tap state funds aimed at getting kids outdoors.
The Colorado Outdoor Equity Grant Program would offer grants to entities providing conservation, environmental, and outdoor experiences and education opportunities to underserved youth and families.
The program would be funded by “spillover” revenue from the Colorado Lottery — $750,000 in the first fiscal year before reaching a total of $3 million annually in the following four years.
This is money that could be accessed by small groups in small towns that may not have the organizational infrastructure to compete for existing grants. GOCO funds can’t be used to purchase things like gear, equipment and buses. Advocates say lack of access to these items are often the greatest barrier to marginalized communities engaging in outdoor pursuits. Outdoor Equity grants would fill that gap.
A group called the Colorado Outdoor Equity Fund Coalition supports the bill, sponsored by Rep. Leslie Herod, D-Denver, and Sen. Leroy Garcia, D-Pueblo. The program was inspired by the success of the New Mexico Outdoor Equity Fund and the California Equity Grants Program in 2019, as well as the national-focused Outdoor F.U.T.U.R.E. Initiative.
Colorado’s cultural identity is firmly rooted in outdoor adventure. But as Herod noted, Colorado’s natural splendor is “simply out of reach for many Coloradans. For far too long, we have seen significant gaps between those who have access to outdoor spaces — whether to adventure, to recreate, or simply to relax and reset — and those who do not.”
Helping disadvantaged kids enjoy their own backyard will not only improve their quality of life, but connect them to experiences that haven’t always felt inclusive.
“As an environmental and outdoor enrichment organization, we have found that the experience these kids have outside and in the wilderness increases their self-confidence, and creates ties for them to the larger Colorado community,” Kristen Lummis, a development specialist for Riverside Educational Center, said in a news release.
We think an equity fund is a good idea and moves the state closer to “A Colorado for All” where our resplendent natural resources can be enjoyed by everyone, regardless of race, ability or income.