The news that the greenback cutthroat trout has established a second breeding population in the state is great to hear and a testament to the hard work of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, conservation organizations like Trout Unlimited and an army of volunteers.
This is Colorado’s state fish. When the bald eagle, our national bird, was seriously threatened in the mid-1900s, the government took action and Americans stepped up to help in the recovery effort. It was a wild success.
The greenback cutthroat might not be as iconic as the bald eagle, but it is just as deserving of an effort to restore it to a healthy population. It’s still the early days. The first reproducing stream at Bear Creek was only found in 2012, so there is likely decades of work ahead, according to reporting by The Colorado Sun.
There is reason to hope, though, and a couple of lessons we think we should all learn from this positive development. The first being that restoration efforts are very difficult, but worthwhile.
CPW has to go to Bear Creek and collect eggs and sperm from the native fish, then return them to a hatchery to raise into fry. Teams of volunteers then march the fry through the Colorado wilderness to deposit them in various streams that have been deemed as promising habitat. Even if it is successful it is a years-long process.
“In a typical system, when we’re trying to start a population, we will often stock three-year classes — so stock fry (young fish) for three years in a row,” Josh Nehring, assistant aquatic section manager for CPW, told the Sun. “And typically in three years they become sexually mature. And so hopefully after three years of stocking or four, we should have adults in the population to where they can start reproducing on their own.”’
You may think that’s a lot of effort for a fish, but this species is an indicator of our overall stream health. The health of our streams is an important piece of the overall health of our environment. If these fish can recover, that is a good sign for other fish, wildlife and, ultimately, for all of us who call Colorado home.
That said, the effort that is going into this program is huge. There is no denying that. That’s why we should all remember it is a heck of a lot easier and cheaper to protect and conserve habitat for these species before they are threatened.
We shouldn’t turn Colorado into a giant nature reserve untouched by humans, but protecting key areas and making common-sense policies to improve habitat within the state is a better investment up-front than having to bring a species back from the brink.
We can restore native species. We’ve seen that with the humpback chub in the Colorado River, which seems to be on a path to recovery. When we have to do that, we should and we should celebrate those successes. Going forward though, we think the smart money is in preventing the loss of native species in the first place.