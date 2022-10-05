The news that the greenback cutthroat trout has established a second breeding population in the state is great to hear and a testament to the hard work of Colorado Parks and Wildlife, conservation organizations like Trout Unlimited and an army of volunteers.

This is Colorado’s state fish. When the bald eagle, our national bird, was seriously threatened in the mid-1900s, the government took action and Americans stepped up to help in the recovery effort. It was a wild success.