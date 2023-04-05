It’s taken decades, but Grand Junction voters appear to have given a Community Recreation Center the go-ahead. Early results showed city residents voting to add 0.14% to its sales tax in exchange for this worthy community amenity.

We have to give credit to the city for learning from past mistakes and delivering a strong plan that keeps the focus to just the Rec Center. The use of marijuana sales tax revenue to keep the general sales tax increase as low as possible was also a smart move.