It’s taken decades, but Grand Junction voters appear to have given a Community Recreation Center the go-ahead. Early results showed city residents voting to add 0.14% to its sales tax in exchange for this worthy community amenity.
We have to give credit to the city for learning from past mistakes and delivering a strong plan that keeps the focus to just the Rec Center. The use of marijuana sales tax revenue to keep the general sales tax increase as low as possible was also a smart move.
Everyone involved with the GJ Community Rec Center Campaign also deserves credit for turning out voters and selling this idea. Many of these people have been working to bring a rec center to Grand Junction for years. They should feel proud of this accomplishment.
Now the work of the new City Council to manage design and construction of this project begins. We know the outline that will be there, but a project of this scope needs to be well-managed. We’re confident the council is up to the job.
This was a big accomplishment and after such a long effort, it can be tempting to rest on your laurels a bit. While voters only approved a large enough tax to fund the construction of the Rec Center, there is still a lot to do at Matchett Park.
Rec centers are great and this one will provide much-needed indoor recreation space, but outdoor fields are a major need within the community. Parks like Canyon View are already crowded and they can only handle so much traffic.
The city and the community should keep this momentum up and go all in in developing Matchett Park fully. It will take time, but through existing tax revenue and state grants, we think the city is in a good place to finally develop this park to its potential. And that potential is huge.
All you have to do is look at the 2014 Matchett Park Master Plan to see what could be accomplished in that space. That plan included a main lawn that supports multiple multi-use sports fields, as well as a community pavilion. There’s paved paths, playgrounds, trails and garden space among other potential amenities.
We’re sure the plan will change from what was envisioned nearly a decade ago, but it paints a picture of the possibilities. This space will be one of the crown jewels of the city, along with the other top-notch facilities we already have like Canyon View, Lincoln Park and Las Colonias.
One of the selling points of this Recreation Center effort was that it would help spur on the development of Matchett Park. That’s one of the reasons we’ve argued in favor of the Recreation Center. Now that this anchor project is off and running we don’t want the larger park development to be put on the back burner.
We’re glad to see voters finally agree that the time has come for a recreation center. Grand Junction is a city of active, energetic people who value connection and community. We believe this recreation center will improve and enhance those qualities, leading to a healthier community that comes together to exercise and socialize in its own well-planned Community Recreation Center.
When the time comes to cut the ribbon in front of Grand Junction’s newly completed Community Recreation Center, we hope it will be with exciting developments all around Matchett Park happening behind it. The Community Rec Center was a massive first step, but there are more along the way. Let’s get moving.