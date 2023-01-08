The Grand Junction City Council has been taking flak for the decision, made jointly with Mesa County and School District 51, to close Orchard Mesa Pool. Some of the stories we have published on this issue have not been particularly flattering. The newspaper serves as a mirror to the community and its governments, but perhaps we can be part of the solution as well. Keep reading.
We understand the City Council feels that shouldering most of the blame for what is happening with the pool isn’t fair. There is a lot of blame to go around and maybe they are getting more than their fair share.
City Council is basically a volunteer board, and the members put in long hours trying to do what’s right.
Some blame, however, falls squarely on their shoulders, like announcing that the OM Pool would be open for a “defined period of time” without defining what that period would be. That’s actually an “undefined period of time.” We’re sure they can see why the community has expressed confusion about the pool’s fate. Then, indicating that the pool would be closed if the rec center measure passes needlessly created a highly motivated opposition group.
This, on top of not having a retail cannabis store open in the city nearly two years after the people of Grand Junction voted to allow them.
It took council 13 months to approve all the necessary regulations to govern how the city would handle cannabis retail businesses. We understand wanting to get something like that right, but there are plenty of other cities that did the hard work of figuring out what works and what doesn’t.
The lacking cannabis regulations were really the first sign of a problem that has hobbled this council since it was elected in 2021. Perhaps issues facing this council are knottier than those facing previous councils?
This group seems dogged by opportunities as well. They have $9 million in federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act to address solving any number of problems in the city. Two years later, that money is yet to be allocated.
They tasked another group to help identify where to spend it. That group decided housing and homelessness would be good places to direct the money and recommended as much to the City Council. Council still hasn’t voted on whether to take those recommendations or spend the money elsewhere.
This council budgeted $1 million last year to go toward affordable housing, but instead of deploying it, council rolled that money over to this year.
This record helps contextualize the public’s frustration with the messaging around the pool issue.
The public should keep in mind that council has had real wins, too. They developed a system to encourage infill development that has helped two major apartment projects move forward. They also voted to fund a couple of add-on projects to the Lincoln Park stadium renovations, which the previous council started.
There is also the rec center, which they have gotten on the ballot for this April. If they can get that over the finish line, then they can count themselves as having achieved something truly big, though it’s probably on life support at this moment.
The City Council has, at least in recent history, been the group that has led the way in accomplishing big things for this community. We need them to find their way back to leading.
Perhaps The Sentinel can help by sitting down with representatives of the three OM Pool stakeholders to cut through the legalese and ventilate once and for all what is happening with the pool. Some certainty there would do wonders for the rec center’s fate.