We’ve long supported the development of the Palisade Plunge on the theory that it will draw out-of-town mountain bikers to the valley who will spend money in pursuit of an extraordinary experience.
But it’s hard to imagine that the Plunge could rival the long-term economic impact of the Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Cameo Shooting and Education Complex, which is already operating at a break-even point ahead of schedule — even before the facility is completely built out to lure and accommodate even more visitors.
It’s turned out to be a brilliant project, unusually entrepreneurial for a government agency, but just what Colorado Parks and Wildlife needs to secure its own livelihood. It’s also an economic development success story — the culmination of a vision shared by many stakeholders in the valley.
The Sentinel’s Dennis Webb provided an update on how far the facility has come and what the future may hold in Sunday’s newspaper. Much of that information came from the complex’s manager, Walt Proulx, in the form of a presentation to the CPW Commission.
The Cameo Shooting Complex has seen steady and rapid growth in attendance — even with a pandemic. It recorded 2,176 users from October 2018 to May 2019, 5,542 in the full year that followed, and 12,017 over the past 12 months. Cameo hosted a national conference this year that attracted 500 women for three days of training and classes. Another 350 people from 28 states are registered for the Rocky Mountain Regional IDPA (International Defensive Pistol Association) Championship later this month.
Bear in mind, these are numbers that have been achieved without a visitor center or a banquet hall, which are expected to pump up attendance.
Credit CPW officials for recognizing a demand for this kind of facility. Around the time CPW was looking for a location, the town of Palisade and Mayor Roger Granat were wondering if there might be some alternate use for the decommissioned Cameo station coal-fired plant. The board contacted CPW about a grant for a shooting range, but CPW had bigger ideas.
The project required a legislative bill that was supported by a who’s who of Grand Valley organizations and sportsmen’s groups. Aside from public users, 79 groups use the facility, including law enforcement.
When we think about the Grand Valley’s embrace of outdoor recreation, trails and open spaces are top of mind. But hunting and shooting sports are huge economic drivers within that sector. Once a banquet facility is built, Cameo could host the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation’s national convention. That’s 2,500 people in the valley spending money.
But beyond the local economic impact, CPW has created a venue that fosters interest in shooting, hunting and wildlife ecology, thus helping its own cause. CPW’s second-largest source of revenue is generated from federal excise taxes on hunting and fishing gear, boat fuel, archery and ammunition. Anything that puts more sportsmen afield helps CPW meet its mission.
The Grand Valley just happens to be getting a good chunk of commerce from the economic activity spawned by Cameo’s visitors.