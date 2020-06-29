Calls to rename U.S. Army installations that honor Confederate generals are nothing new. But that cause is quickly gaining momentum as other symbols of the Confederacy fall by the wayside during the country’s current moment of reckoning over matters of racial justice.
The Mississippi state Legislature is the latest body to take a step away from its history of Confederate sympathy. A bill which cleared both the state House and Senate by considerable margins will remove the Confederate emblem from the state flag — the last one in the country to feature a Confederate symbol. The bill will now go to Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, a Republican, who has said he would sign it into law.
It’s not hard to make the case that bases such as Fort Hood and Fort Bragg — named after defenders of the Confederacy and slavery — seem especially tone-deaf at this moment in history. People of color account for a disproportionate percentage of those who serve in the U.S. military.
But take away the racial component and we’re still left with the undeniable truth that 10 U.S. Army bases bear the names of traitors who bore arms against the United States.
“No American Soldier would be required to serve at Fort Hitler or Camp Benedict Arnold; requiring our soldiers to serve at Fort Lee or Fort Hood is no different.”
That’s a line lifted out of a draft memo written by retired Army officers Col. Michael Jason, Lt. Col. John Nagl and Lt. Col. Paul Yingling, who argue that the U.S. secretary of the Army can “end this unambiguous practice of institutional racism” with the stroke of a pen.
Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Defense Secretary Mark Esper have both indicated they’re open to a discussion about renaming bases. However, President Donald Trump’s press secretary has said he’s dead-set against it. If Congress were to pass a bill, Trump would refuse to sign it.
Writing an op-ed on the website “Defense One,” Jason, Nagl and Yingling say it’s entirely within McCarthy’s power to make the change by decree. “He needs no Congressional authorization or permission from the President to do so,” they wrote before providing the text for a memorandum that they urge McCarthy to sign:
“Redesignating the names of Army facilities lies clearly within my authority as Secretary of the Army. While I welcome Congressional affirmation of these changes, no such action is required. I am not debating this change; I am directing it. These Army bases currently honor traitors to our nation who killed American soldiers to preserve chattel slavery; beginning today, and for all time, they will honor genuine heroes to our great nation, Soldiers who have sacrificed their last breath in service of our nation or who have earned our nation’s highest awards for valor.”
Except for Gen. Robert E. Lee, most of these Confederate generals “were undistinguished, if not incompetent, battlefield commanders,” David Petraeus, the former Army general and CIA director, wrote recently in the Atlantic.
President Donald Trump may be opposed to rechristening the 10 U.S. military bases named for Confederate figures, but hopefully military leaders and lawmakers will find a way to right a wrong that should never have happened in the first place.
In the meantime, there’s no shortage of decorated career Army officers, like Gen. Dwight Eisenhower and Gen. Colin Powell, or Medal of Honor recipients who hail from the Southern states where these bases are located, whose names are synonymous with honorable service.