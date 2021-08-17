Colorado public health officials will try anything to get more people vaccinated.
The latest effort — paying social media influencers up to $1,000 a month to post vaccine information on their heavily trafficked accounts — follows $1 million lotteries, college scholarship giveaways and $100 Wal-Mart gift cards as incentives to boost vaccination rates.
Our initial reaction was skepticism. Posting vaccine information on Facebook, Instagram and Tik Tok would only seem to add to the confusion. Social media is a notorious vehicle for disinformation campaigns.
But social media is also well-positioned to reach Generation Z and Millennials who get their news from social media. And the right message from the right influencer may make a difference.
Colorado’s influencers range from a Rifle police officer with a Spanish-language Facebook page to busy moms and fashion bloggers to African refugee advocates and religious leaders. Many have cultivated reputations as a trusted source of reliable information.
The state pays citizen influencers to post about their own vaccine experiences, dispel myths and misinformation, alert followers to pop-up vaccine clinics and direct them to information provided by state health authorities.
We would prefer citizens get their information from newspapers, of course. But the reality of the moment is that state health officials have to find ways to reach people who don’t read newspapers.
Colorado’s target audience is Latino, Black, Native American, Asian and other communities of color that historically have been underserved when it comes to health care.
Paying influencers is just one of many strategies in Colorado’s #PowertheComeback campaign to promote vaccine-taking. There’s a growing U.S. state- and city-based movement using local social media influencers to reach the most vaccine-hesitant at a neighborhood level. Health authorities in Chicago, Oklahoma City, San Jose, California, New Jersey and elsewhere are running similar campaigns, according to Newsweek.
Until we see a shift toward more employers requiring vaccines in the workplace — which many officials see as a key difference-maker, this idea is as good as any.