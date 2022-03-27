Western Colorado’s most significant development in decades is about to happen, and chances are you didn’t know anything about it.
The acquisition of Sisters of Charity of Leavenworth (SCL), which controls St. Mary’s Hospital, by Intermountain Healthcare is quietly occurring without scrutiny, hearings or even public notice.
How is this possible?
It’s not as if this is a transaction between two private corporations. These are non-profit entities which, as a matter of law, do not have owners. Non-profits are owned by the communities they serve. In the case of St. Mary’s, that’s us.
Don’t blame the local leadership at St. Mary’s. This transaction has been driven — entirely — by the mothership, SCL. Indeed, St. Mary’s authority over such things — including its own financial authority — was stripped years ago. Ceded by change of the corporate charter to SCL’s board of directors and its executives.
St. Mary’s is a community gem. It’s a first-rate hospital with capabilities and amenities beyond what most communities our size enjoy. The doctors, staff and administrators are extremely effective and hard-working. They are our neighbors and friends who take care of us when we are most in need. St. Mary’s plays a vital role in the health and future of this community.
SCL, however, sees St. Mary’s as a cash machine. It has pulled hundreds of millions of dollars out of St. Mary’s and this community. To its credit, SCL acknowledges that it owes some of that money back. In its 2020 tax filing, SCL acknowledged a payable due back to St. Mary’s and this community in the amount of $459,782,452. That number consists of bottom line profit that St. Mary’s has generated since 2012. It may be north of half a billion by now.
SCL calls that money a “reserve fund,” but it’s really accumulated profit that, by law, it must acknowledge belongs to this community.
Community members demonstrate how invested they are in our local hospital by giving generously to St. Mary’s with both their dollars to St. Mary’s Foundation and in volunteer time. Meanwhile, funds that could be used in the community sit in the “reserve fund.”
We suspect Intermountain is interested in this transaction with SCL precisely because two of its hospitals are enormously profitable — St. Mary’s and St. Vincent’s in Billings, Montana. SCL shows a payable due to Billings (a smaller community than Grand Junction) of $591,516,044. Again, consisting of profits thrown off over the last 10 years.
What about SCL’s four hospitals on the Front Range? Not so much. Together, they are four times the size of St. Mary’s, but their combined total profit is less than St. Mary’s alone. That’s the difference between operating in a competitive market versus operating as a monopoly player.
So what is to become of the $459 million SCL acknowledges it owes? Again, by corporate charter, the St. Mary’s board of directors has no authority over that money. Non-profits like St. Mary’s are owned by the communities they serve, so we find questionable the fact that the local board has no authority over that money. That money should not be controlled from Broomfield or, after the transaction closes, Salt Lake City.
Regardless, what will really happen to that money through the transaction with Intermountain? It’s unclear. The parties claim that it will remain committed to this community. SCL says it has been an appropriate reserve fund. Forgive us if we’re skeptical. That money came from the profits of St. Mary’s. If it was a reserve fund, why is it two or three times greater than the same “reserve funds” of SCL’s much larger hospitals on the Front Range?A simple solution would be to pay the funds into a local foundation like the proceeds of the Rocky Mountain Health Plans’ sale to United a few years back. Because this is a transaction between two non-profits, however, they are not required by law to do so.
At the very least, the transaction should restore local authority over those funds. Imagine the amazing things that could have been done with that money if the local board had had control of it all this time, to say nothing of saving local consumers on healthcare costs.
In any event, we need a way to track and hold that money accountable to this community. The ultimate fear is that it disappears into the corporate haze of a giant corporation like Intermountain.
This transaction has almost closed — all beneath the radar of this community.
Perhaps we need a change in the law to put more sunshine and accountability into transactions involving nonprofits because, at least so far, the public hasn’t even had a chance to weigh in on this one. Much less make a case to re-shore the dollars pulled out of here in the form of profit.