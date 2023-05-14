But not without a bit of controversy, which always seems to follow the fish.
This time it’s about the cost of erecting a humpback chub-shaped piece of playground equipment at the Riverfront at Dos Rios.
The $369,000 price tag has offended the financial sensibilities of some valley residents.
As one You Said It submission goes:
“The humpback chub playground sculpture is totally cool. BUT — if the city actually paid $369K as stated in the article, somebody needs to be fired for financial malfeasance. And this coming on the heels of a ballot issue requesting funds for a community recreational center. You can’t make this stuff up.”
Interesting take. We beg to differ.
The piece is cool. It’s also custom-built. Building it tapped the expertise of a local vendor, which should be something to celebrate. This is a home-grown, one-of-a-kind playground centerpiece befitting of a once-in-a-lifetime legacy development project.
Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou is the first to admit that the Dos Rios playground was more expensive to build and install than the 25 other playgrounds in the city’s park system.
But the project is part of the city’s commitment to spend $1.6 million on riverfront improvements as negotiated with a developer who will spend $60-70 million creating a mix of shops and residential dwellings on the river’s edge. Once the development is all in place, Dos Rios will be a new focal point of the Grand Valley.
You don’t put swings and a teeter-totter in a destination-level attraction. Families can find run-of-the-mill playgrounds all over town. But at Dos Rios, there’s a bike park, the fish sculpture playscape and soon, a splash pad.
This project called for some vision and Parks and Rec delivered. In our view, this is placemaking on a grand scale, playing up what’s special about our community.
What is the Riverfront at Dos Rios if not a celebration of our namesake —the confluence of the Gunnison and Colorado Rivers? Commemorating the spot that defines Grand Junction called for a vivid tie-in with the river ecosystem that makes life in the arid West — from the Front Range to Hollywood — even possible.
The humpback chub, as most valley residents know, is a rare fish native to the Colorado River Basin.
A few years ago, the Grand Junction Rockies resisted calls to rename the team the GJ Humpback Chubs. When ownership changed, the new team name became the Grand Junction Jackalopes.
We lamented that the Humpback Chub never became the official mascot of the local baseball team, so it’s a bit of poetic justice to having the fish so prominently featured among the riverfront improvements.
Now, generations of kids will grow up playing on a fish whose name they’ll know well, hopefully spawning discussions about the Upper Colorado’s River Basin’s four endangered fish species and why they warrant protection.
Our thanks to the city staff and the City Council for pushing the Dos Rios development forward. With the expected payoff, maybe someday folks will realize if there’s a place to spend a little extra money, this is the spot.