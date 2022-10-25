Colorado Mesa University’s plans to build a new performing arts theater have taken some significant turns in the last few months, but we think the changes to the project will yield a better result for the school and community.
Robin Brown, vice president of development and chief executive officer of the CMU Foundation, told the Sentinel’s Ann Wright that CMU is working with architects on plans for the new theater, but in a new location — south of Hotel Maverick on Kennedy Avenue.
This is quite a change from its original plan, which was to demolish the existing Robinson Theatre and build a new theater in its place. That building is more than 50 years old and has a growing list of problems, from obsolete sound and lighting systems to code issues and an orchestra pit prone to flooding.
The pitch at the time was to get rid of this aging problem child with a brand-new space. That’s still more or less the plan. The demolition is out, and CMU is looking into remodeling the space instead. There will still be a brand-new theater with a larger seating capacity, just in a different spot on campus.
This change was made for a couple of practical reasons that became obvious when the university got further into the planning of the new facility. Demolishing Robinson Theatre was going to be prohibitively expensive.
“Our money goes further to build a separate, standalone theater,” Brown said.
Given where we are with inflation and the cost of building, the university is going to have to make some tough calls. If CMU can stretch its dollars better by building on a clear site, that is the way to go.
It wasn’t just the cost that necessitated this change, though. The logistics around the theater were going to be tough if it kept the 12th Street location. Traffic, parking and getting trucks around the building would have all been a challenge.
There’s already a lot that goes on along 12th Street both from a university and city perspective. While we think they could have designed the project in a way to minimize these issues, avoiding it all together makes the most sense.
Instead of adding traffic to a busy corridor, by moving the theater site, CMU will draw people to another part of campus. It will also continue the expansion of the campus to the west and, we think, tie in nicely with the university’s hotel and restaurant.
It will also leave the space at the current Robinson Theatre available for another use. That hasn’t been determined yet, but we know CMU will be able to repurpose it to add more classroom space or keep it as a theater for smaller shows.
We have supported this project because we thought a larger modern theater would help this community economically, but also as a venue to bring us together as a community. We still think that is the case, and if moving the location makes this project more viable, we support it.