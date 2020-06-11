The Colorado County Clerks Association wants the state’s voters to know how secure the voting system is.
Colorado’s mail ballot system should be a source of pride, given that it’s been singled out by The Washington Post as being the most secure in the nation.
Yet, clerks statewide must contend with “a lot of disinformation” about how vulnerable the system is to fraud, the association’s executive director, Pam Anderson, a former two-term clerk and recorder for Jefferson County, told the Sentinel’s editorial board on Thursday. “In 2016, we started seeing organized campaigns around that.”
Things have only intensified with the onset of the coronavirus pandemic and suggestions that more states should move to voting by mail. While Anderson has been fielding inquiries from other states about how they can quickly implement some elements of Colorado’s model, some Colorado voters are suddenly questioning election security — no doubt influenced by President Trump’s claims about the risks of mail balloting.
Clerks who were getting pushback about the safety of mail ballots posted a lengthy statement to their websites or Facebook accounts detailing the system’s checks and balances that ensure voter integrity.
A Washington Post analysis of data collected by Colorado, Washington and Oregon — all vote-by-mail states — found that officials identified just 372 possible instances of voting irregularities out of about 14.6 million votes cast by mail in the 2016 and 2018 general elections, or 0.0025%.
The association wants voters with questions or doubts about Colorado’s system to turn to the clerks themselves — the experts who built the system. “We’re the best source of information around how Colorado elections work,” Anderson said. Bad actors on social media depend on people to propagate falsehoods. “Don’t amplify something that may not be true,” she said. “Ask your election official.”
Colorado is prepared to handle a presidential election during a pandemic. In 2018, 95.3% of Colorado voters returned ballots by mail. For those who choose this route, things will look very much the same in 2020, Anderson said. But the pandemic will change some aspects of voting. Ballots may take longer to process depending on whether there’s ample space for poll workers to socially distance. In-person voting may take longer to account for sanitizing. Lines will appear longer to keep people properly spaced. How smoothly things go will depend on much help each clerk’s office gets.
“We need people to step up and volunteer to be election workers and judges,” Anderson noted.
County clerks are quickly approaching a drop-dead date to implement any new procedures related to the pandemic. They’re hoping they’ll have a seat at the table if new measures are being considered by the Office of the Secretary of State.
“Our message is that voters can still have confidence in the system,” Anderson said. “We have robust audits for elections and a lot of post-election processes to ensure election integrity. We have a lot of confidence in our model.”