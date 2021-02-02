Just when we thought tensions between environmentalists and energy producers couldn’t be higher, they’ve issued a joint proposal to further cut methane emissions from oil and gas facilities in the state.
It’s a rare moment of agreement for which we can all be thankful. It comes as the Biden administration seeks to cut oil and gas emissions and accelerate a shift toward wind, solar and other resources.
If that sounds like an existential threat to oil and gas companies, they’re not letting it stop them from doing the right thing.
Citing “the Colorado way” of putting differences aside to find solutions to the state’s challenges, Colorado Oil and Gas Association President Dan Haley said his industry is proud to be involved in another “first in the nation” joint effort to reduce methane emissions — this one aimed at pneumatic controllers at oil and gas sites.
“This agreement among industry and conservation groups will allow for the thoughtful reduction of emissions and the improvement of Colorado’s air quality, adding to the significant emission cuts that have taken place over the past few years,” Haley said in a statement to the Sentinel last week. “We hope Air Quality Control Commissioners move quickly to adopt this joint proposal when they meet in February.”
Commissioners must be thrilled that they have at least one regulation gift-wrapped and ready for approval. The AQCC is undertaking a busy rulemaking calendar covering transportation, industrial pollution, oil and gas and buildings. New rules targeting pneumatic devices are set for consideration Feb. 18-19.
Modern pneumatic controllers use compressed air or electronic mechanisms to open and close. The older ones run on natural gas from wells — releasing a small amount of methane gas each time they open and close. But those small amounts quickly add up due to the sheer number of controllers in use.
The consensus proposal calls for use of non-emitting controllers at new installations with very limited exceptions and would also require companies to begin replacing polluting controllers at existing production facilities and compressor stations.
Conservation groups have been calling for retrofitting requirements since 2017. Though it’s taken some time to get the industry on board, it’s a timely development given the federal government’s interest in tightening greenhouse gas emissions.
Still, Colorado always seems to find a way to stay ahead of the curve. Collaborations like this are likely to be more commonplace as the nation grapples with climate change so it’s good to see a developing track record between conservation groups and energy producers in our state.