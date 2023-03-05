Following a traditional badge-pinning ceremony, Matt Smith is now officially Grand Junction’s new chief of police. This is a well-deserved promotion and we believe he will excel in the role.

Of course, Smith has been doing the job since the fall of 2022 after the departure of former Police Chief Doug Shoemaker. He worked as deputy chief for three years before being promoted to interim chief and then winning the official job earlier this year.

