Following a traditional badge-pinning ceremony, Matt Smith is now officially Grand Junction’s new chief of police. This is a well-deserved promotion and we believe he will excel in the role.
Of course, Smith has been doing the job since the fall of 2022 after the departure of former Police Chief Doug Shoemaker. He worked as deputy chief for three years before being promoted to interim chief and then winning the official job earlier this year.
Smith wasn’t just handed the job. The city held a nation-wide search for the new chief and Smith beat out 30 other applicants. When you look at his resume, it’s obvious why he did.
Unlike an outside hire, Smith won’t need time to get to know the community or the culture at the department. He’s been working for GJPD since 1999. Starting as a patrol officer, Smith was promoted through the ranks to sergeant, commander, and then deputy chief, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus. He has worked with the Western Colorado Joint Drug Task Force, Special Weapons and Tactics, and has overseen the Community Resource Unit, School Resource Officers, Code Enforcement, Professional Standards, the driving program, firearms, patrol tactics and SWAT.
That experience, as well as his familiarity with this area and his already great relationship with other law enforcement agencies in our community, make him the perfect fit. City Manager Greg Caton should be commended for making the right choice in hiring Smith for this important position.
“It’s a huge responsibility. It really is. And that’s not lost on me,” Smith said at Thursday’s ceremony. “It is amazing all the support I have, and the community has been wonderful to work in. I mean, I’ve been working here 24 years, and the community has been awesome.”
From what we’ve heard, Smith is well-liked both in the community and within the department. That’s always important and something that will give Smith an advantage as he performs his duties.
Having such a well-prepared person to fill the role is hugely beneficial to the community as well. We know we’re getting a capable chief who is set up for success. His success is the community’s success.
We have serious public safety issues that Smith and GJPD will play a big role in addressing. It’s going to take many different entities to solve our homelessness and vagrancy problems in the city and law enforcement will play a part. We’ve seen an increase in property crimes throughout the country and we’re not immune to that trend here. The police department is the front line against those kind of crimes.
We also have a community that has been clamoring for more visible traffic enforcement. While there are more serious crimes to address and limited staff, GJPD should find a way to step up enforcement. Safe roads are a part of public safety.
None of this is news to Smith, who has been working in public safety in this community for nearly a quarter century. We have full confidence that he will be an effective leader and his tenure will be notable as we work to build a safer community. Good luck Chief, we’re counting on you.