It can be easy to forget how many truly amazing and innovative companies we are fortunate enough to have in our community, but we got a good reminder this week with the news that CoorsTek is expanding its Grand Junction manufacturing hub.
The company broke ground last fall on expansion of the Grand Junction facility, which produces advanced implants for hip replacements. CoorsTek is hiring to increase the workforce of approximately 200, according to reporting by The Denver Post.
CoorsTek, owned by the family that started what became Coors Brewing Co. in Golden, has about 6,000 employees worldwide. The industries it supplies include aerospace, defense, automotive, energy, electronics, agriculture and the medical field.
Jonathan Coors, CEO of CoorsTek, told the Post that the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that expanding domestic manufacturing can help avoid the problems that businesses and consumers have faced because of delays and shortages caused by global supply-chain disruptions.
One particular sector of the economy that saw shortages was in semiconductor manufacturing. This affected a huge number of products from electronics to automobiles, which helped drive inflation.
In response Congress passed the bipartisan “Chips and Science Act,” or CHIPS Act, which was signed into law last year by President Biden. The law is designed to revitalize domestic semiconductor manufacturing and other high-tech industries. It also has provisions that will directly affect rural communities like ours.
The CHIPS Act authorizes $10 billion for the Economic Development Administration — in collaboration with the National Institute of Standards and Technology — to create 20 new regional technology and innovation hubs throughout the U.S., according to a report by The Brookings Institute.
But Congress didn’t just want to send all this money and the jobs associated with it to already thriving areas. They designed the law to more evenly distribute the prosperity beyond existing areas with innovation economies, like Silicon Valley, Seattle and Boston.
Through this law, Congress mandated the inclusion of smaller jurisdictions when selecting where to locate these hubs. At least one-third of the hubs must benefit small or rural communities, defined as a “non core area, a micropolitan area, or a small metropolitan statistical area with a population of not more than 250,000.” Mesa County and Grand Junction certainly fit.
This represents a huge opportunity for this community, as the CHIPS Act starts to roll out. The state has already earmarked funds to stack on top of the CHIPS Act, in addition to state programs like Rural Jump Start and local matches.
This area makes a lot of sense for a technology manufacturing hub. We’ve got a university that can help train workers in this industry and existing tech leaders like CoorsTek that already have a presence here.
The world operates on relationships and we’ve got some great businesses that could be part of this effort. Or, who knows, maybe someone reading this has a friend at IBM. If so, Mesa County can make a heck of a strong case for expanding chip manufacturing here.