Stadium upgrades at Lincoln Park have been momentarily caught up in a twist of timing, putting a spotlight on the city of Grand Junction’s healthy reserves.
The dilemma facing City Council members is whether to pull $2.5 million out of the city’s healthy General Fund reserves to complete a project that has already been scoped and approved.
The money is needed to complete the entirety of the proposed upgrades at once by covering a gap in up-front funding. Originally, the costs were to be covered by $8 million raised when the city refinanced the original loan it took to construct the stadium tower. But the Parks Improvement Advisory Board master plan for the project identified $11 million in desired improvements — with the difference attributed to sudden increases in construction costs.
During the refinancing discussion, Colorado Mesa University agreed to put $100,000 per year into the facility for 25 years. Earlier this month, the City Council considered frontloading that investment with $2.5 million from its general fund reserve, which CMU agreed to pay back in 12.5 years, or half the proposed time.
But that discussion was put on hold amid concerns that the city hasn’t discussed funding priorities for its plump reserves.
In 2020, the city cut expenses significantly in anticipation that its sales tax collections would be down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Taxes dipped slightly, but not by as much as feared and the city added to its reserves. This year it is also collecting more sales tax than it budgeted for and the city expects to end the year with around $35 million in reserves — about $15 million more than it is required to have by council policy.
It seems reasonable for the city to stake the project $2.5 million that will be paid back, albeit in 12 years. Waiting to complete the project means construction costs will only rise over time. The city can afford to dip into its reserves to fully fund the project and improve a facility that sees quite a bit of community use. CMU’s willingness to repay the $2.5 million should make this a relatively easy call.
There’s room to consider other priorities, which the council has agreed to look into.
But on any list of priorities, this was one had already been defined, then lost its shape due to unforeseen factors. We think it’s wise to put those dollars to use today, rather than waiting 12 or 25 years, completing the project, crossing it off the list and moving on to other priorities. The $2.5 million will come back around the time other long-term projects get to their turn in line.