If you have taken a glance at online job postings in Mesa County it’s pretty clear that it is a worker’s market. Many employers are having to offer higher wages or other perks to attract applicants.
In such a tight labor market it’s understandable that both the city of Grand Junction and Mesa County have proposed wage increases for their employees in their 2022 budgets.
Grand Junction is tweaking its pay scale to be more competitive with similar cities and employees will see a 3% to 6% pay increase as a result. Mesa County is likewise adjusting its salaries to be more competive.
Both Grand Junction and Mesa County have seen significant increases in their sales tax revenue in 2021. Both entities are proposing to spend a significant amount on capital improvements and services for their citizens, but with that added revenue expected to continue through 2022, now is a perfect time to use some of that windfall to invest in the workforce.
This is something all employers are going to have to contend with going forward. We need to be able to attract and keep talented workers in Mesa County and higher wages are one aspect where we have not done enough.
You might think that because Mesa County has a lower cost of living than many Front Range communities we wouldn’t need to see wages increase, but that isn’t necessarily the case. Even with smaller bills for expenses like rent, if your wages don’t cover them it doesn’t matter.
Between 2010 and 2019 median wages for Mesa County households were flat, according to the Grand Valley Housing Needs Assessment. Even for groups that did see a wage increase, like renters whose median income grew 14 percent, it wasn’t enough to keep up with the 21 percent increase in rents.
When wages don’t keep up with the cost of living we dig ourselves a deeper and deeper hole. With the inflation we’re seeing in 2021 that problem is only getting worse this year. We need higher wages to keep up, but also the economic activity to support businesses that pay well.
Economic activity in Mesa County is spurred in many different ways. It could be through a large employer coming from outside to the valley. It is also spurred when money is circulated within the valley itself.
A firefighter or parks maintenance worker who gets a few extra dollars in their paycheck will spend some of that in Mesa County on groceries, at a hardware store, at the movie theater or at a small business on Main Street. That benefits those businesses who could take those extra dollars and raise their wages.
Investing in our workforce will put more money into the local economy and directly benefit businesses and the community. It’s past time that Mesa County sees some positive movement on this issue.
We’re glad to see our local governments leading on this issue.