The Grand Junction City Council briefly entertained the idea of moving the city’s election from April of odd numbered years to November of odd numbered years — all because Mesa County’s chief election officer says she won’t honor a long tradition of conducting municipal elections for towns in the county.
The council had two options: The first was to ask voters to amend the City Charter to move the election to November. With voter approval, the city’s election would continue to be handled on a contract basis by the Mesa County Clerk and Recorder, saving the city the hefty cost of acquiring its own voting infrastructure.
The second was to keep the election in April, bite the bullet on leasing equipment, buying software and hiring personnel — and hope that Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters either changes her mind or gets voted out of office.
We think the council made the right decision. City elections should stand on their own. From candidates, to important questions like whether to authorize marijuana sales, the city’s issues could easily get buried in a general election.
Had the council moved forward on a ballot question to amend the City Charter — and had voters approved it — the council would have been seeking a permanent solution to what could very well be a temporary problem.
Taking a wait-and-see approach is the right call here. Peters won’t be in office forever and she already has a primary challenger with experience in the clerk’s office — Bobbie Gross — who has said there’s no reason why the clerk’s office couldn’t handle elections for Fruita, Grand Junction, Palisade and Collbran as it has for decades.
“We have to be able to support those municipalities, and I don’t understand why she doesn’t want to do that,” Gross told the Sentinel’s Charles Ashby when she announced her candidacy. “It saves the taxpayers dollars because they’re not spending that extra money.”
We’ve made no secret of our lack of confidence in Peters’ ability to run elections (see “Still unfit for office,” Jan. 7, 2021) and this latest episode is basically her own admission that she isn’t up to the job.
That view seems to be widening.
“I have a hard time with the idea that for whatever it is, 20 or 30 years, the county has been running our elections and one person decides they can’t do it, so we change our entire city’s elections in perpetuity to cater to that one decision,” Councilor Abe Herman said during last week’s special meeting. “Other people who have vastly more experience in the clerk’s office feel that they can do it.”
Ultimately the council decided not to purse that change “in perpetuity,” but not before making it clear that they’re willing to bear the cost of keeping a standalone local election — and not kowtow to the capricious whims of a single, inept official.