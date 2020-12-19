We’ve already lauded local governments for earmarking tens of million of dollars in infrastructure improvements in 2021, noting that those investments will give the pandemic-plagued economy a needed lift.
Grand Junction alone has budgeted $85 million for capital projects next year, which the private sector will bid on and circulate into the economy in the form of wages and supply orders. But this isn’t spending for spending’s sake. The projects — roads, parks and trails and fire stations — are either needed or set the table for growth.
Nevertheless, the city of Grand Junction has consistently operated this year with an eye on mitigating the economic damage from pandemic-related restrictions that have harmed businesses and nonprofits, yet still has managed to be forward-looking about life after the pandemic. No easy feat.
Look at the city compared to Congress. Both rose to the occasion early in the pandemic, crafting relief packages aimed at keeping business afloat and enabling nonprofits to deliver much-needed services. Then Congress rolled into a fetal position, paralyzed by election-year politics and an outcome soaked in partisan outrage.
Meanwhile, city staff and the City Council have continued to contemplate further assistance for businesses and nonprofits — depending on whether Congress can end its stalemate over another virus relief package — and still do the critical work of assessing needs going forward.
Last week, after a nearly two-year process, the Grand Junction City Council adopted a new comprehensive plan that will guide future development. It focuses on promoting infill growth within the city while limiting outward sprawl.
The council has also recently mulled the community’s priorities for parks and recreation as detailed in the preliminary presentation of the Parks, Recreation and Open Space Master Plan. According to feedback from the community during the preparation of the parks master plan, the public favors using proceeds from a marijuana tax to fund parks and recreation projects. Results of meetings and a survey during the plan’s preparation also indicate that a community center located in Lincoln Park is the project the public wants the most.
So, now the council is in a time crunch to review a feasibility study of a community center and how authorizing marijuana sales might fit into the project’s finances — all in time to decide whether to put the relevant questions on April’s ballot in order to determine if the broader community agrees with this two-pronged approach.
Whether this is a good idea remains to be seen, but the bigger point is that the City Council isn’t sitting on its laurels, using the pandemic as an excuse to put things on the back burner. With widespread vaccinations looming, this is the smart play.
In a post-pandemic America, amenities and a quality of life that appeal to workers who can locate anywhere will factor significantly into any community’s future. Credit the city for dealing with the pandemic adequately in real time; but also for contemplating what might lead to a quick and sustained recovery.