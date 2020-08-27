Transforming old into new can be a great thing.
That’s what’s happening this week near the Two Rivers Convention Center, where the city of Grand Junction is moving forward with the demolition of the old Mesa Pawn and Loan building that sits on the corner of Ute Avenue and Second Street.
The building’s prominent location makes it impossible to miss for motorists driving along the Interstate 70 Business corridor near the heart of downtown. The faded red roof, cracked brick walls and chain-link fenced lot isn’t a great look for the downtown area. The building is no longer functional and has only served as temporary warehouse space in recent years.
The building dates back to the 1950s and was purchased by the city in 2017. It had deteriorated to the point that it was a visual blight on the downtown area.
There was no good way to convert the old pawn shop into a usable space without significant upgrades. So the city made the good decision to convert it into downtown parking, and as Grand Junction General Services Director Jay Valentine told The Daily Sentinel, that’s never a bad thing.
Through this action the city eliminates an eyesore near downtown and gets some usable space in return; however, it is the future plans for this site that have us most excited.
The property neighbors Two Rivers Convention Center and will ultimately provide additional parking for an expanded convention center that will eventually include an attached hotel.
The benefits of this decision will pave the way for the convention center to host larger events.
“It would allow for larger conventions and multiple events going on at the same time,” Valentine told the Sentinel. “Because that would take up part of the footprint of the current parking lot, we’ll have that additional parking now to take care of those displaced spaces.”
We’ve known about this plan to add an attached hotel to the convention center for some time, but to see this early step taking place is exciting. Any positive change this year feels like it deserves recognition and the city of Grand Junction has been doing what it can to keep momentum behind these long-planned projects.
The city is spending $40,000 on the building demolition and that is money well spent to eliminate an old building and create more benefits for the downtown area.
Just last week the city officially broke ground on the Riverfront at Dos Rios, laying utilities and roadways that will allow for a multi-use development to take shape in that historic area. Over the spring and summer, the city has started popular new recreation amenities like the bike playground at Dos Rios and the river park at Las Colonias.
While the economic downturn has slowed some projects, including the convention center hotel as the lodging industry has seen significant impacts, it is good to see the city pushing forward where it can.
This is a solid investment in creating a better and more appealing downtown area.