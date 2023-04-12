Diane Schwenke, who is trailing in her City Council election by 232 votes, says the city should be attempting to cure ballots that were rejected for being incomplete. The city says it is following the letter of state law. They’re both right.
After the election, there is an eight-day curing period for voters whose signatures on their ballot envelopes were deemed not to match their voting records. Those people — 107 in this election — are notified and asked to verify their information, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.
At issue are 382 ballots that were rejected outright during the election by election judges. Ballots can be rejected because of a lack of signature or lack of complete affirmation of identity, which includes signing, dating and printing your name on the envelope.
The city is technically correct that a ballot that wasn’t signed or dated is not complete and cannot be counted. However, we think Schwenke is right that this does not mean those ballots cannot be cured.
Whether you take Schwenke at her word that this move has nothing to do with her own election or not, she does have a point. These are nearly 400 Grand Junction citizens who intended to vote in this election. They made a mistake in filling out their ballot, but they should be given the opportunity to correct that mistake.
This is a new situation for a local election. Previously the county had run city elections, but former clerk Tina Peters decided to discontinue that practice, so the city had to do its own. We think the city did a good job in running the election, but we have heard from former Mesa County Clerk Sheila Reiner that the county has a slightly different process and would attempt to cure incomplete ballots that had a valid signature — though she was clear the city is following the letter of the law.
“I think that the difference is that the County prints the name of the voter on the envelope which eliminates the need for the voter to print their name,” Reiner said in an email Tuesday. “The County and State of Colorado as a general practice wouldn’t require the date be filled in if the envelope had a received stamp or imprint indicating it was returned timely.”
We think that is the right way to go.
It was nice having the county run our local elections because the process was the same every time. That gives voters confidence in the system. There aren’t any surprises.
Our current county clerk has said she would be willing to take on municipal elections again. We think that would be beneficial. In addition to giving voters a consistent process, it would take the responsibility off our municipalities and lower costs.
We also think the Legislature should probably tweak its election laws to indicate clearly whether or not incomplete ballots are curable. There is enough vagueness in the current law that it can be read either way. That’s a problem and leads to situations like the one we are in today.
At the end of the day, we doubt the outcome of Schwenke’s race would be altered by attempting to cure these incomplete ballots. Overcoming a 232-vote deficit would be very difficult. That’s not the point. The point is that we should attempt to make every attempt to count every vote that has been submitted. Sometimes that’s not possible, but we need to at least try.