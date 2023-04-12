Diane Schwenke, who is trailing in her City Council election by 232 votes, says the city should be attempting to cure ballots that were rejected for being incomplete. The city says it is following the letter of state law. They’re both right.

After the election, there is an eight-day curing period for voters whose signatures on their ballot envelopes were deemed not to match their voting records. Those people — 107 in this election — are notified and asked to verify their information, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Sam Klomhaus.

