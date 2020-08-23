We’ve been critical of Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, primarily for the 574 ballots that went uncollected from a secure drop box outside her office last fall.
We’re not interested in rehashing that debacle. Peters did herself no favors in how she handled that mess, but she remains in office after a failed recall attempt and deserves recognition for making it easier for some Mesa County residents to participate in the upcoming general election.
We noted that Peters had some work to do to restore the voting public’s confidence in the integrity of the local elections system. Peters and her Elections Division staff applied for and received state grants to increase the number of ballot drop boxes in the county. That’s a good first step in easing concerns at the clerk’s office, especially in light of questions concerning the U.S. Postal Service’s capacity to handle mail-in balloting.
More drop boxes in the county means fewer people having to depend on the mail.
The clerk’s office has long had drop boxes in Grand Junction, Fruita and Clifton, with a new one added at Colorado Mesa University just last year. New boxes at the Mesa County Fairgrounds and the Palisade Community Center offer greater convenience to voters in Orchard Mesa, Whitewater, Gateway and Grand Mesa communities.
Now all Peters has to do is remember to check them after the election.