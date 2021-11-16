Every year the Clifton cleanup project keeps growing and proving that even a small investment in a community can yield big results.
This program, which began in 2019, allows Clifton residents to have their yard waste and trash removed for free, which is a huge help in the area. Greg St. Martin, Mesa County code compliance officer, said the Clifton area had the most code violations of household trash and property waste, according to reporting by Frank Witowski Jr. in the Sentinel.
This high rate of violations is caused, in part, by the amount of poorer and elderly residents living in the area. Trash accumulated over years and past efforts to clean up the area weren’t successful because of the lack of financial resources and partnerships.
“Some residents were having to choose between (the cost of) eating or taking the trash out (to the landfill),” St. Martin said.
Thankfully a partnership of organizations — Mesa County Community Development, Mesa County Public Health, the Community Transformation Group, Mesa County Sheriff’s Department and FCI Construction — came together and made the cleanup possible. They deserve credit for finally following through.
The original pilot concept proved to be wildly successful. Not only did it beautify the area and reduce code violations, but the effort also resulted in lower crime. Crime in Clifton dropped by 12.3%, according to St. Martin, following the pilot program.
This idea of local government helping to keep the community clean is far from a new one in the Grand Valley. The city of Grand Junction has been holding its annual spring cleanup program since the early 1900s and it is one of the city’s most popular services to this day.
We’re glad to see the idea spread and grow outside the city limits.
In the first year of the Clifton cleanup, 140 tons of waste was collected and this year it grew to 344 tons of waste. Including the 2020 cleanup, almost 700 tons of waste has been removed from Clifton in the past three years.
This is a huge improvement for the community and a statement from the county about its commitment to Clifton. They are following it up with more investment in early childhood education and a community hall, but it started by picking up some trash.
Sheriff Todd Rowell shared with the Sentinel what he believed this effort means to the people of Clifton.
“People deserve to live in a vibrant, safe community,” Rowell said. “It takes time, commitment and collaboration to build safer neighborhoods. Clifton is undergoing a transformation, and the Sheriff’s Office is proud to be part of that effort.”
We couldn’t agree more. Clifton is home to a large chunk of this valley’s residents. If it were its own city it would be bigger than Palisade and Fruita combined.
The people of Clifton should be able to enjoy a safe, clean community and the annual cleanup is a good start. The next cleanup is planned for the spring and will again grow in the area it covers. The county also plans to make it a regular line item in its budget.
We expect the county, now that it has found success, to keep growing this initiative. Clifton is a good start, but there are other areas within the county that might benefit from a similar initiative. Let’s see how clean Mesa County can get.