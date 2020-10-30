What would Grand Junction look like without the city’s annual Spring Clean-Up program?
Probably a lot junkier — something Clifton residents can relate to. Because Clifton residents live in unincorporated Mesa County, they don’t receive city services, which means no opportunity to keep their neighborhoods tidy. That, in turn, has all sorts of impacts on quality of life.
For two weeks each spring, the city of Grand Junction will pick up just about anything residents put out on their sidewalks. And city trucks will take the trash to the county landfill, free of charge.
The program helps individuals and families by allowing them to dispose of unwanted items, easily and at no cost. And it arguably aids the entire community by preventing such unwanted items from simply being dumped — in the desert, back alleys or other places.
The city acknowledges that the clean-up is its most popular residential program. Woe is the City Council that would suggest suspending the program because of a tight budget.
What a contrast. Grand Junction residents can’t live without their cleanup but Clifton residents have to live with “broken window syndrome,” a criminological theory that visible signs of disorder and misbehavior in an environment encourage further disorder and misbehavior, leading to serious crimes.
Thankfully, Mesa County officials are doing their best to help the people of Clifton take pride in their community. Last year, a joint effort by multiple agencies resulted in a successful pilot cleanup program. This year, Greg St. Martin, a compliance officer with Mesa County Community Development, secured CARES Act funding to help cover the costs of another cleanup, which will take place on Monday.
Trash will be picked up in an area from 32 to 33 Roads and from D to F Roads. Residents in the area will need to have their trash placed by the curb by 7 a.m. Accepted trash includes general household trash, green waste and yard debris, furniture (except mattresses and box springs), and construction materials.
In addition to beautifying neighborhoods, the project should help reduce crime. But perhaps the most important outcome for Clifton residents is the feeling that someone cares about them.
“This helps people to take pride in their neighborhood; it helps them build better relationships with the public officers including myself and the Mesa County Sheriffs Office,” St. Martin told the Sentinel’s Nathan Deal. “That’s one thing we’re trying to do: give them a tangible way to take pride in their neighborhood and give back to them and let them see that we care about them. It’s not a bad place to live. It’s a good place to live and there’s good people there.”
Kudos to St. Martin, Mesa County Community Development and partnering agencies for bringing this beneficial program back to Clifton for a second year.