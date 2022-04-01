The plans for the Clifton Community Campus have expanded once again with the addition of a MarillacHealth clinic adjacent to the county’s campus site. This clinic will transform the health of this underserved community and we’re elated by the news that this type of service will be brought to Clifton.
The clinic, which is in its fundraising stage, will cost $12.2 million to construct and will have the ability to expand in the future, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby.
The need for health services in Clifton is as clear as day.
“The Clifton area of Mesa County is a health care desert, with only one urgent care clinic in the area, which does not offer the sliding-fee discount program for under-or uninsured clients, or the same services Marillac does,” the clinic wrote in its proposal to the Colorado Economic Development Commission to get an enterprise zone designation.
According to Marillac’s own research, “70% of the potential patients in Clifton and Fruitvale are eligible for Medicaid and CHP+ (Child Health Plan Plus), and 16% are uninsured.” It’s a Colorado Medically Underserved Population, a federal Health Professional Shortage Area and has a high rate of substance abuse, according to Marillac’s letter.
Frankly this area has needed a clinic of this type for a long time and we hope they can get this built as soon as possible. Reportedly they are shooting for a 2024 opening date, which would be fantastic.
This clinic, along with the planned clinic, run by Community Hospital, in Palisade will have a major, positive impact on the community. People who can’t afford a car or struggle in other ways to get around won’t have to travel into Grand Junction for care. They’ll be able to find those services in their own community.
We commend the County Commissioners for their leadership here. They reportedly began discussing this idea with Marillac last year and also convinced the library to build its new branch on the campus as well.
The clinic, together with the county’s investment of $16 million for a community hall and early childhood education center and Mesa County Library’s $11.5 million for its new building, brings the total investment in this project to nearly $40 million. That’s incredible.
Some may question whether locating all these services in one spot is wise. Would spreading them out throughout the community be better? We don’t think so.
The power of this project is in developing these in one community space. It will be a central location where you can access a number of services in one trip and give the community its own gathering place.
Our only gripe is that in order to have this clinic with the community campus it would require tearing out an established park. The campus will establish some new green space, but we hate to see this community, which has so few public amenities, lose one of its only neighborhood parks.
We think this clinic is an important piece of the whole project, but we’d like to see that park space replaced with a similar size park in the area. We hope the commissioners make that replacement a priority for the community in which they are investing so much money and energy.
Other than that small asterisk, we love everything about this project and commend the many entities involved. The Clifton community deserves this attention.