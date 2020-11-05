Despite the uncertainty of the outcome of the presidential election — something Wall Street purportedly hates — the stock market chugged along Wednesday.
Investors seized on the idea that no matter who wins the presidency, we’ll likely have a divided federal government in which Democrats can’t unilaterally pass tax increases and tighter regulations on businesses without bipartisan support.
The S&P 500 was up 2.4% and on pace for its best day in more than five months, at one point on Wednesday afternoon. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 457 points, or 1.7%, at 27,935, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 3.8%.
There’s a lesson or two in here for us. One is that the economy finds a way to optimize no matter who’s in charge. The economy grew at a healthy pace under former President Obama and continued a strong performance under President Trump — until the pandemic intervened.
We tend to regard the presidential contest as the be-all, end-all of the election, when, in fact, we decided several other issues with a far greater relevance to our day-to-day to lives. Generally, the closer to home the issue, the bigger the impact.
Locally, voters agreed to a property tax hike to fund the work of the Colorado River District. Nearly three in four voters in the 15-county district approved of the measure, which will increase the district’s annual revenue by nearly $5 million to protect water resources.
City voters in Grand Junction overwhelmingly approved a permanent de-Brucing measure that will give the city more latitude in how it uses excess revenue that voters already said it could keep to spend on road projects.
That’s two issues with local fiscal impacts. There were several others to pass on a statewide level. Across the state, voters said “yes” to every measure on the ballot except one: Proposition 115, the measure to restrict abortion. Mesa County voters supported it by a 12-point margin.
Mesa County voters disagreed with the state’s majority on Amendment C (Conduct of Charitable Gaming), Proposition 113 (authorizing Colorado to join the National Popular Vote compact), Proposition 114 (Reintroduction of gray wolves to the Western Slope), and Proposition 118 (the Paid Family Medical Leave Insurance program) — which all passed. The wolf question passed by less than 1 percentage point and may require a recount.
But Mesa County voters helped pass Amendment B, which repeals the Gallagher Amendment, freezing current property tax assessment rates where they are now. As a result, funding for local education and special districts won’t see severe cuts to their budget.
Mesa County also supported an across-the-board income tax cut and a measure that will require fees on large new enterprises to be passed by a vote of the people before they can be instituted. They both passed, along with measure to increase taxes on nicotine products and implement a tax on vaping products. The additional revenue from these taxes will initially go toward rural school funding, then toward early childhood education.
All told, Mesa County voters successfully supported more resources for water and education while shaping fiscal policy on property taxes, income tax and fee-based services. They also put in place competent stewards of county interests.
All elections matter; local elections matter most.