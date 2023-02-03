Colorado Mesa University has been fined by the state for raising its tuition for some students by a larger percentage than allowed by state law. CMU disputes that it violated tuition guidelines, but even if it did technically violate the law, the law is ham-handed policy that needs to be amended.
The General Assembly last year told the state’s colleges and universities that they couldn’t raise tuition for any in-state undergraduate students by more than 2%, according to the Colorado Sun. But according to staff for the Joint Budget Committee, about 80% of CMU students saw a tuition increase of more than 3%.
“The Joint Budget Committee has a difficult job, and we’ve appreciated the opportunity to work alongside them to try and address the significant funding disparities experienced by first-generation and low-income student serving institutions like CMU,” Kelsey Coleman, a spokeswoman for Mesa, said in a written statement. “That said, we respectfully disagree with the staff analysis of the facts. We cut our tuition for career and technical programs by some 40% and averaged a mere 1% overall increase, keeping us one of the most affordable universities anywhere in Colorado.”
JBC staff told lawmakers CMU is correct, but that the tuition directive included in the budget passed by the legislature last year, called a footnote, clearly said that “no undergraduate student with in-state classification will pay more tuition in fiscal year 2022-23 than 2% over what a student would have paid in fiscal year 2021-22 for the same credit hours and course of study.”
So, the state recognizes that CMU has, on average, kept tuition for its students within the 2% margin, but because if just one undergraduate student saw a bigger increase, CMU deserved to be punished. This is just lazy lawmaking.
For a school like CMU, which serves as both a four-year institution and community college, this policy limits its ability to prioritize how to serve its students. CMU decided to make career and technical programs more affordable, but the state has already made undergraduate students the priority.
Furthermore, this policy hurts smaller schools with already lower tuition. A 2% increase at CU Boulder would result in a much larger dollar increase than a 2% increase at CMU. It’s reminiscent of the ratchet effect of TABOR.
It also doesn’t give a school an incentive to lower tuition. If CMU lowered its tuition over the last five years, but found it needed to raise it more than 2% this year due to inflation or some other increase to its costs, it would not have the ability to do so. This actually incentivizes schools to increase tuition as close to the cap as possible in perpetuity — and never decrease tuition.
CMU has a long history of fighting to keep its tuition down. We’d much rather see the state use a multi-year rolling average to monitor tuition increases. It should also come up with more incentives to reward schools when they lower tuition, rather than taking punitive, arbitrary approach reflected in current law.
The state has an interest in ensuring Colorado’s state universities aren’t saddling students with higher tuitions than necessary. We want to see our colleges remain affordable, especially for schools like CMU that educate many first-generation students. We just think the approach the state has taken is the wrong way to do it.