Colorado Mesa University has been fined by the state for raising its tuition for some students by a larger percentage than allowed by state law. CMU disputes that it violated tuition guidelines, but even if it did technically violate the law, the law is ham-handed policy that needs to be amended.

The General Assembly last year told the state’s colleges and universities that they couldn’t raise tuition for any in-state undergraduate students by more than 2%, according to the Colorado Sun. But according to staff for the Joint Budget Committee, about 80% of CMU students saw a tuition increase of more than 3%.