Colorado Mesa University does a good job of helping its graduates find local employment opportunities, in some cases creating direct pipelines to sectors with high demand.
The best known examples are placement for nursing and education graduates at local hospitals and regional school districts, but the university also has relationships with law enforcement agencies and engineering firms and offers a full complement of internships to help students gain experience and forge relationships with businesses in smaller fields.
Of Colorado Mesa’s nearly 44,000 alumni, approximately 54% live in one of the 14 Western Colorado counties that CMU serves, with the largest share (approximately 14,000) residing in Mesa County.
Despite some measure of success in this realm, too many of CMU’s grads feel compelled to look elsewhere for career opportunities — and local officials are concerned that a perception gap may be contributing to the exodus of homegrown talent.
“We hear from employers that they struggle to fill positions, yet we have CMU right here. So, we need to get these opportunities on students’ radar,” said Cilia Kohn, director of marketing and communications for the Grand Junction Economic Partnership.
As the Sentinel’s James Burky reported in Wednesday’s paper, CMU and GJEP are taking a new tack to address the persistent challenge of getting college graduates to stay in town — a Career Passport Program.
“A lot of students are under the guise that there are more opportunities in bigger cities like Denver and Boulder,” Kohn said. “We say that there are more or as many opportunities here.”
Pairing higher education with economic development is the right way to approach the problem since they represent two sides of the same coin. Each has to feed the other to fill tandem goals of raising educational attainment levels in the valley and creating the kind of good-paying jobs the Western Slope needs to diversify and optimize its economy.
Kohn has been working on the Career Passport Program for a year, which is modeled after a similar program in Allegheny County in Pennsylvania.
She and Tamara Krizman, acting director of career services at CMU, researched industries with job openings and what students were interested in and then brainstormed to form a series of events that will help employers and qualified job seekers discover each other.
Again, CMU is no slouch when it comes to career services. In 2020, CMU surveyed graduates on where their next job was. About 76.6% of respondents who gave details on their employer said that they were staying local, although not every graduate filled out the survey.
This is a way to go the extra mile, turn over some undisturbed stones and make sure that young, educated graduates who want to build a life here have every opportunity to do so.