CMU has found their next football coach in Miles Kochevar and, while it’s only been one day since the announcement, we think the university made the right choice.
We wrote last week that it was important to find a new coach who would want to lead the team for the long term, which would provide consistency to the program. It looks like we have that in Kochevar.
He was born and raised in the valley, graduating from Fruita Monument High School, where he played football. He went on to play at Colorado State University, then got his start in college coaching right here at Mesa in 2007, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Patti Arnold.
“It was almost exactly 10 years ago today, I was lucky enough to be retained on Russ Martin’s staff when he came in, and I took him around, helped him maintain the community and the culture,” Kochevar said. “My wife (Krista) and I sat there, we were not married at the time, and I said, ‘I want to be a head coach, and I want to be a head coach back here at CMU.’ ”
He’s also spoken about his family and raising his sons in the Grand Valley where they can play sports like he did. Having a family connection will surely make it more likely that he will stick around.
We’re happy the stars aligned so he could live out his dream, while also fulfilling our and CMU President John Marshall’s wish for a coach that would stay for more than a season or two.
“There’s something about place, something about home,” Marshall said. “Miles Kochevar understands that, so I’m just so excited to be able to welcome Miles and his family back home to Grand Junction to build what I think is going to be a dynasty for a lot of years to come.”
As important as it was to find a coach who would build the program over a long tenure, even more important was to find the right one who would have success as a coach. Based on his resume of 10 years in coaching various positions at numerous schools, including stints as defensive coordinator at Humboldt State in California and at West Texas A&M, Kochevar has the qualifications that could lead him to success.
He’s stepping into a tough spot with high school athletes signing with college today. That means he’ll be somewhat behind the eight ball on recruiting for next year, but we think long term he could prove to be a great recruiter of high school talent.
As a Colorado native who played his whole career in Colorado, on the Western Slope and Front Range, Kochevar has the ability to talk to our homegrown talent about his own experience and why he wanted to be here, hopefully convincing them to do the same.
Ultimately, though, recruiting is made a lot easier by having a good program. We’ll have to see that on the field, but in the meantime he’s talking like a coach who can develop a successful program.
“The biggest thing is, as we look at it, open and honest,” Kochevar said of his dealings with players. “Transparency every single day. I’ve got to be able to tell the players what they need to hear, not just what they want to hear, and that goes for coaches as well.”
Congratulations to CMU, the students and administration. It looks like you found your guy.