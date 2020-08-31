If COVID-19 flares up on the Colorado Mesa University campus, it won’t be because the school didn’t do everything in its power to keep the virus in check.
In Monday’s edition, we learned that CMU engineering students played a role in developing a system to sample wastewater from campus dorms to detect the presence of COVID-19.
It’s apparently a rarely used process, according to the Associated Press, but it seems to work at preventing outbreaks.
A separate story in Monday’s paper provided two real-world examples of how wastewater sampling works. Utah State University is in the midst of testing 287 students for COVID-19 after wastewater samples from four dormitories showed elevated levels of the coronavirus.
The students who were tested must quarantine until the test results are available, which could take up to four days. Utah State has set up a system to provide academic support, food deliveries and other resources the students may need.
Officials with the University of Arizona said last week that the school used wastewater testing to prevent a COVID-19 outbreak on campus. A test of 300 people in one dorm with elevated levels of coronavirus in the wastewater turned up two cases, said university President Robert Robbins. Neither student had symptoms.
And that’s the big upshot here. This particular system can detect whether someone is carrying the virus, even if they don’t know it. Asymptomatic carriers who don’t feel sick can slip through the cracks of temperature checks and symptom tracking.
Needless to say, that can be a problem in a college town. College kids are going to do dumb stuff, like attend off-campus house parties, where the virus can spread beyond the confines of the cohorts CMU has established. But if wastewater testing identifies the presence of COVID-19, the school can isolate the asymptomatic carriers before they attend a super-spreader event and infect the bejeebers out of their peers.
CMU has done an admirable job of educating students about how the virus spreads, the importance of wearing masks, properly distancing from people outside their COVID bubbles and reporting symptoms. The education piece, along with the school’s testing regimen, which is far more robust than that of the community at large, seem to be doing the job. Two weeks into the school year and no outbreaks.
The wastewater testing is another layer in an “accretion” of safeguards, as one university official put it. There’s no one thing to keep the campus — and by extension, the community — safe, but everything adds up.
The pumping device the university is using was designed by University of Colorado-Boulder students, but they struggled with the filter. That’s when CMU’s Engineers without Borders club stepped in and designed the filter through an intense six days of work during the first week of school.
Bravo students, and their faculty adviser, Michelle Mellenthin, an assistant professor in electrical and computer engineering, who helped the students manage their time and assisted them with putting the testing device together.
It’s a great example of how universities can harness student talent and energy to solve a problem.