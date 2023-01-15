Over the next few months, the Colorado State Legislature will consider millions of dollars in capital funding requests for university and state buildings. Included in the proposals is a plan to expand Colorado Mesa University’s geothermal heating and cooling to 100% of its buildings. This is an absolute layup for the state and the legislature should fund it.

CMU’s existing geothermal system, which includes 171,000 feet of pipes and seven well fields, serves several of its buildings, including the University Center and Maverick Center, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby. In the summer months, heat is drawn from buildings to the underground pipes to cool it off. In winter months, warm air is drawn from the ground and blown into buildings.