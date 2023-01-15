Over the next few months, the Colorado State Legislature will consider millions of dollars in capital funding requests for university and state buildings. Included in the proposals is a plan to expand Colorado Mesa University’s geothermal heating and cooling to 100% of its buildings. This is an absolute layup for the state and the legislature should fund it.
CMU’s existing geothermal system, which includes 171,000 feet of pipes and seven well fields, serves several of its buildings, including the University Center and Maverick Center, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s Charles Ashby. In the summer months, heat is drawn from buildings to the underground pipes to cool it off. In winter months, warm air is drawn from the ground and blown into buildings.
This system saves the university around $1.5 million annually. As a result, tuition is 2% lower than it would be if the university used a traditional HVAC system. It also reduces the university’s carbon footprint by more than 10,000 metric tons per year.
This isn’t a typical system for a university. If the state funds this request, CMU would become the first university in the entire country that is heated and cooled entirely with a geothermal, or geo-exchange, system.
We have to credit former CMU President Tim Foster for getting this system off the ground — or under it in this case. Current CMU President John Marshall is continuing to lead the way in pushing for this expansion.
We also have to thank Gov. Jared Polis, who is making this funding a priority. Last year, Polis unveiled his “Heat Beneath Our Feet” initiative at CMU. He even used what CMU has already done as an example at the winter conference of the Western Governors’ Association in Phoenix. Polis seized on an existing CMU funding request for some renewable energy funding and tweaked it to go all in on geothermal. We think that’s wise and will be a big benefit to this entire community.
With CMU’s leadership, Grand Junction and the Western Slope could become a national leader in geothermal technology. As the nation transitions away from fossil fuels it is going to need a stable, efficient and carbon-free way to heat and cool our communities. Geothermal is perfect for this use.
As many people note, solar and wind energy are intermittent, which means when the sun isn’t shining or the wind isn’t blowing they don’t produce electricity. Geothermal does not have this problem. A few feet underground there is a consistent temperature that can be tapped to heat and cool buildings all day and night.
This type of system is also scalable. You could connect Grand Junction High School, just across Seventh Street from CMU, to this system and save the district some money. The city could likewise connect Lincoln Park and pump waste heat into the Lincoln Park Pool, while heating and cooling its indoor facilities. New subdivisions could install these systems.
This is also a perfect tie-in with industry that already exists in Mesa County. Geothermal systems take a lot of digging and drilling to install. Who is better at that than oil and gas companies?
We don’t see any downsides to this plan. With the governor fully behind it, the legislature should take the easy win.