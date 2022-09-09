The cancellation of thousands of dollars of individual student debt by the Biden administration has proven to be a divisive program, especially in a community like Grand Junction. We see this plan as being helpful to some students who are in real need, but also arbitrary in its application. It’s likely to cancel debt for students who have an ability to pay and miss others who sacrificed earlier to pay off student debt.

It’s easy to see why many people see this plan as unfair. We certainly see it, at best, as a ham-handed attempt to address a real problem — college education has become too expensive, and the majority of that cost burden has shifted from taxpayers onto the students.