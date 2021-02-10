The largest philanthropic donation St. Mary’s Medical Center has ever made — $3 million — is also the single biggest gift Colorado Mesa University has ever received.
There’s a good reason for that. The two organizations are locked in a symbiotic relationship. They need each other to fulfill their respective, but overlapping missions: to serve the public.
“We’re so intertwined in terms of what we do,” CMU President Tim Foster said Tuesday ahead of today’s announcement that the hospital is giving CMU $3 million toward construction of the new $14 million St. Mary’s/SCL Health Medical Education Center at Colorado Mesa University.
As the Sentinel’s Charles Ashby confirmed, Community Hospital is donating $1 million to the project as well. Community’s gift is also the largest in its history — a sign of the important role CMU plays as a pipeline for both hospitals’ staffing needs.
For generations, it was nurses who graduated from Mesa State/CMU ready to take jobs at the hospitals. Nationwide nursing shortages haven’t been a problem locally, Foster said, because of the relationship between CMU and St. Mary’s. When the hospital has identified specific staffing shortages, CMU has responded with programs to train radiology and surgical technicians.
But the health sciences program has expanded in recent years to include physician’s assistants, occupational therapists and physical therapists.
The new building will house those three areas of study in one “interprofessional education space,” said Amy Bronson, the director of the physician assistant program. It includes “actual clinical space where students get to interact” as a prelude to entering today’s health-care environment. “Working in team-based and collaborative care is the way of our future. Being able to offer that to students in a training ground is only going to make our health care and what we do in western Colorado better.”
Bryan Johnson, the CEO at St. Mary’s, said the hospital donates annually to organizations in the community as part of its not-for-profit obligation. Homeward Bound, Marillac Clinic and the Family Practice Education Program are recent recipients.
The decision to support CMU this year stems from the Community Needs Assessment conducted every three years by Mesa County Public Health.
The latest assessment listed professional and technical training as a fundamental need for the community,
“This is where we have a long-term benefit for the community in partnership with a solid, good organization that’s community-minded,” Johnson said.
Over the past five years, there have been 857 graduates of health services programs and 394 of them have found jobs within 30 miles of Grand Junction, Foster noted. The public benefits from this arrangement by having qualified personnel elevating the level of care on the Western Slope and from the economic impact of good-paying jobs contributing to the health of the local economy.
Truly a winning scenario for everyone involved.