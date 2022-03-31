The Colorado Mesa University cycling team deserves a lot of praise, as the No. 1-ranked Mavericks push for a second consecutive national title. These collegiate cyclists’ hard work and determination have clearly paid off.
The team was on its home turf last weekend with the Maverick Classic road races in downtown Grand Junction and outside Whitewater.
The downtown criterium races were fast and furious and the CMU women’s team took the first three spots on the podium with Olivia Cummins taking first, followed by Katie Clouse and Cassidy Hickey.
CMU’s Ian Anderson rode to a strong second place finish in the men’s race.
In Sunday’s road race on Purdy Mesa, three of the top four finishers in the women’s race were Mavericks. Romina Hinojosa finished first, Madigan Munro tied for second and Clouse was fourth, according to reporting by The Daily Sentinel’s James Burky.
Congratulations to those top finishers and to the team as a whole. It’s great for the community as well to host this type of an event. We get to showcase the wonderful road biking available in Mesa County with other top collegiate cyclists and citizen riders as well. The overall collegiate title is based on performances in five disciplines: track, BMX, road, mountain bike and cyclocross.
“I think this is one of the better teams we’ve had since I’ve been here,” said Anderson, a junior who rides road and track races. “Sometimes our team tactics fall apart, but this year everyone is riding very well, everyone is finishing the races and everyone is following the plan really well. It’s all coming together at the end of the season.”
That’s great to hear and we’ll be rooting for the Mavs as they head to nationals in Georgia in May.
The team is obviously in winning mode right now, but it isn’t spinning its wheels when it comes to growing the program into the future either. The Mavericks have 61 student-athletes on the team, more than half of whom are underclassmen and a full third are freshman.
“As the team grows, we get more talented athletes. Then, we keep getting better results, as well,” said Patric Rostel, a coach on the CMU cycling team. “We have a healthy mix of older athletes and freshmen.”
Pairing youth with successful upperclassmen such as Anderson and Clouse also sets a foundation for future success, Rostel said.
Much of the credit for CMU’s cycling success needs to go to its long-time coaches. Rostel, who won national titles while competing with the Mavericks, has been the CMU for the past nine years. Brian Flaherty is now in his eighth season with the team.
Establishing a top cycling program is a really smart move for CMU athletics. There’s always a focus on the most popular college sports, like football, baseball and basketball, which are well established. CMU is rightly investing in those programs with a new baseball stadium and helping fund improvements to football and baseball facilities at Stocker Stadium and Suplizio Field, but it’s good to be able to compete in other, less mainstream sports as well.
In the crowded landscape of college sports like football, basketball, softball and baseball, it can be hard to stand out, but in cycling, CMU is making a name for itself on the national stage through the smart and consistent development of this program.