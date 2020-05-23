Given the role that universities play in developing critical thinking skills among students, it should come as no surprise that they’re exceptionally well-equipped to solve a problem as thorny as reopening a campus during a pandemic.
Even with significant brain power at their disposal to anticipate problems and devise contingencies, universities are no less susceptible to fear than any of us when it comes to the pandemic. They’re all facing a tough choice: Stay closed, offer online-only classes and watch enrollments (read: revenue) plummet or reopen to in-person instruction and risk an outbreak that could exact an even steeper penalty, like the public’s wrath.
Colorado Mesa University is an early outlier, not only announcing its intention to bring students back to campus in the fall, but to do so without raising tuition.
With western Coloradans negatively impacted by the financial implications of coronavirus mitigation measures, a tuition-hike seemed “a little tone-deaf,” CMU President Tim Foster told the Sentinel’s editorial board on Thursday.
CMU’s reopening plan has been developed in close collaboration with the local medical community. That includes Mesa County Public Health and area hospitals.
Indeed, CMU probably wouldn’t be in a position to consider returning to in-person instruction without having a strong relationship with medical experts and the added comfort of being located in a regional medical hub with abundant hospital capacity.
That’s a nice fallback, but CMU is doing everything it can to make sure the hospitals’ capacity is never tested. In addition to widespread testing of all students, faculty and staff who return to campus in the fall, the university will have symptom-tracking and contact-tracing programs at the ready in the event COVID-19 makes an appearance.
But one of the most important mitigation strategies is creating a campus culture of safety — getting students to accept that they play a role in keeping the community safe. Not just the campus, but the rest of the community.
Students will be expected to wear masks and observe distancing measures. They won’t be able to mingle in dorm rooms and residence halls where they don’t live. Class attendance may be staggered and interspersed with online instruction to limit the number of students congregating at once. The full extent of the measures are still under consideration. Part of the thinking in making an early declaration that campus life would resume in earnest was to give the university ample time to flesh out safety protocols.
“I think what we’ve tried to do is say, we’re going to make a call,” said John Marshall, CMU vice president of student services. “We’re going to make the call that we think is the right one and then build out a framework that allows us to do that in a smart, safe way.”
So far, students and their families who have heard CMU’s plan to reopen safely seem to “get it,” Foster said. One measure of their comfort with the plan is that CMU is on track to have roughly the same number of students on campus as they did this past academic year.
That campus population makes for a significant contribution to the local economy. With a low infection rate overall, we think this is a move Mesa County residents should embrace.